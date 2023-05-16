CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ lacrosse team is finding its stride at just the right time. The Eagles (5-4) went 2-1 last week, beating Manchester West 13-2 on May 9; fell on the road 19-4 to Winnacunnet in Hampton on Wednesday; and closed out the week on Saturday morning with a strong defensive performance against Pembroke in a 9-1 win.

They also opened this week on a winning note with 9-6 triumph over Manchester Central (6-6).

