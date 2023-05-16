Kennett High junior Liza Graustein wards off a Pembroke double team during Saturday’s home match at Centola Field. The Eagles won 9-1 with Graustein netting a goal and dishing out two assists. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Kennett High junior Ivy Zipf battles with two Pembroke players for a loose ball during Saturday’s home match at Centola Field. Zipf netted a hat trick (three goals) in the Eagles’ 9-1 victory. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ lacrosse team is finding its stride at just the right time. The Eagles (5-4) went 2-1 last week, beating Manchester West 13-2 on May 9; fell on the road 19-4 to Winnacunnet in Hampton on Wednesday; and closed out the week on Saturday morning with a strong defensive performance against Pembroke in a 9-1 win.
They also opened this week on a winning note with 9-6 triumph over Manchester Central (6-6).
Against West (0-10), Kennett was in control from the outset. Junior co-captains Nora Goodman and Ivy Zipf led the offense with five goals apiece while freshman Emma Dziedzic, sophomore Izzy Frechette and junior co-captain Liza Graustein also found the back of the net once.
Freshman Raegan Armstrong, Dziedzic, Frechette and Goodman all had assists in the win.
“It was great to see the girls playing together and moving the ball well offensively,” Coach Gabby Anderson said.
She added: “Defensively, the girls played hard for the full 50 minutes. It was (freshman) Myra Johnston’s first start and she played great, coming up with key ground balls and was able to help move the ball in transition.”
Kennett ran into a veteran Winnacunnet squad (7-3) and the Warriors had their offense in high gear. The hosts carried the play and got the win.
Frechette, Graustein, Madison Walcott and Zipf netted the goals for the girls from Conway.
On spectacular Saturday morning, the Eagles gave their fans at Central Field plenty to cheer about against Pembroke (0-9). The Spartans, who were unable to get a bus had to drive themselves to the game and had just one substitute. Late in the first half, a Pembroke defender took a blow to the face and did not return to action leaving the girls from Concord without a sub for the entire second half.
KHS dominated possession and spent much of the match in the offensive third of the field. Pembroke’s junior goalie was on her heels all day but made several sensational saves to keep it a 2-1 contest at halftime. Kennett hit the post there times and the crossbar once in the opening 25 minutes.
The Eagles took the lead 5:30 into the first half on an 8-meter strike by Zipf, who scored on a low, hard shot.
The Spartans answered quickly, knotting the score at 1-1 just 38 seconds later.
Kennett regrouped following the goal and the defense put the clamps on the Pembroke offense for the rest of the match. Senior captain Vivian Rober-Carpenter, Johnston, fellow freshman Seretta Spaulding and sophomore Ellie Nelson did a nice job of forcing the Spartan offense wide and giving sophomore goalie Alex Sweeney a good line of sight on shots.
The Eagles took the lead for good with 8:52 left in the opening stanza on a nice goal by Armstrong, who went 35 yards untouched up the middle of the field to find pay dirt.
It was all Kennett in the second half as fatigue seemed to set in on Pembroke. Graustein made it 3-1 when she scored from 8 meters 3:47 into the second stanza.
Just 11 seconds later, sophomore midfielder Halyee Burke got into the scorebook with a fine individual effort off the restart face-off.
With 17:44 to play, Zipf extended the lead to 5-1 with her second goal of the morning.
Seavey made the first of her three saves in the second half with 15:20 left with a nice stop. Her other saves came with 11:15 and 3:20 to play, respectively.
Freshman Grier Carrier made it 6-1 with 12:09 to play.
Goodman scored with 2:50 remaining, followed by Zipf completing her hat trick with 1:45 left; and Goodman made it 9-1 with her second tally with 1:06 to play.
Kennett is scheduled to play a home-and-home series with Goffstown (7-3) this week, traveling south on Wednesday for a game under the lights at 6:30 p.m., and hosting the Grizzlies on Thursday (4 p.m.).
