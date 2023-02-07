WHITEFIELD — The Kennett High cross-country ski team turned in a number of solid performances in a 5K skate race hosted by White Mountains Regional on Wednesday. It was a two-for-one trip for the Eagles, who not only got in a race but also got the opportunity to preview the course that will be used for the second N.H. Coaches Series race which is planned for this Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

The Kennett girls and boys both skied to team honors, topping teams from Derryfield, Profile, Berlin and White Mountains. Coach Steve Vosburgh was pleased with the performances and happy to get a look at the course for next week.

