WHITEFIELD — The Kennett High cross-country ski team turned in a number of solid performances in a 5K skate race hosted by White Mountains Regional on Wednesday. It was a two-for-one trip for the Eagles, who not only got in a race but also got the opportunity to preview the course that will be used for the second N.H. Coaches Series race which is planned for this Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m.
The Kennett girls and boys both skied to team honors, topping teams from Derryfield, Profile, Berlin and White Mountains. Coach Steve Vosburgh was pleased with the performances and happy to get a look at the course for next week.
Individually, Carli Krebs and Gabe Freedman, both coming off wins the week before in the Whitaker Woods Classic, again landed atop the podium with victories in Whitfield.
Freedman, who beat teammate Willem Badger by less than a second in North Conway on Jan. 25, edged his fellow Eagle by the blink of an eye in 13:39.41 to 13.39.90.
White Mountains’ Robert Southworth was third in 13:42.
Other Eagles to finish were Kyle Stearns, ninth, 17:20; and Finn Lajoie, 12th, 19:28.
Krebs was the fastest female in 13:54, which was the fourth-fasted skier overall. She was joined on the podium by training mate Cora Treiss of Berlin, who was second in 15:44, and teammate Piper Lopashanski, who placed third in 16:08.
Other KHS finishers were Jocelyn Anzaldi, fourth, 16:38; Mara Taylor, fifth, 17:15; Leah Alkalay, seventh, 19:14; and Zoe Groves, ninth, 24:12.
Following the second N.H. Series race, athletes will qualify for the Eastern High School and the U16 championships teams.
The New England Nordic Association is scheduled to host the 2023 Eastern High School Championships March 10-12 at the Rikert Outdoor Center in Ripton, Vermont.
The U16 Championships are slated to be held at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center in Fort Kent, Maine, March 17-19.
Team selection to both squads is awarded to the top 24 boys and girls, plus four alternates, and is determined by taking the average of each skier’s four best races using the NHRL points system. If an athlete declines to participate, the next ranked athlete will be offered the spot.
