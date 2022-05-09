CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ tennis team went 1-1 last week in its return from April vacation. The Eagles topped Hollis-Brookline 6-3 at home last Tuesday before falling 8-1 to a tough Lebanon squad on Thursday.
The split left KHS at 3-5 as the season heads into the final third of matches.
The Eagles faced a Hollis-Brookline squad that traveled with a depleted roster.
“They only had five players unfortunately due to AP testing,” said Jason Cicero, Eagles’ head coach. “That gave us a 2-0 advantage to start. We won four out of five singles matches so that sealed the team match.”
He added: “That allowed me to mix up the doubles teams and give other players a chance to get experience. The two Jacks (Cryan and Heysler) played No. 1 doubles and Daven Bailey teamed up with Grant Barahona at No. 2. They both played well but the top teams from Hollis-Brookline were too strong.”
In singles, Dax Rivera fell 8-3 to Bryson Giersch; Camden Bailey won 8-3 over William Critchfield; Spencer Ogren won 8-3 over Hayden Smith; Willem Badger won 8-2 over Jason Babcock; Daven Bailey won 8-0 over Finn Brown; and Jack Heysler won by forfeit.
In doubles, Heysler/Cryan fell 8-3 to Giersch/Critchfield; Daven Bailey/Barahona fell 8-5 to Smith/Babcock; and KHS took the No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
Against Lebanon, in singles, Rivera fell 8-2 to Nolan Arado; Camden Bailey won 9-8 (7-4 in the tiebreaker) over Boden Schiffer Deckler; Ogren fell 8-4 to Will Katz; Badger fell 8-3 to Finn Ericson; Daven Bailey fell 8-1 to Lari Holwawala and Heysler fell 8-3 to Matthew New.
In doubles, Rivera/Camden Bailey fell 8-0 to Arado/Halwawala; Ogren/Badger fell 8-5 to Deckler/Katz; and Daven Bailey/Heysler fell 8-3 to Ericson/New.
“Lebanon is a very strong team despite missing their No. 1,” Cicero said. “There were not many close matches. Spencer played hard at No. 3 and had a chance until the Lebanon player figured it out.”
He added: “The highlight of the match was Cam Bailey winning again in dramatic fashion 9-8 in a tiebreaker. Despite the loss, the team is getting better and learning each match and the future looks bright.”
Kennett was back on the hard courts on Monday hosting Goffstown (3-5) in a match that had huge playoff implications.
Division II standings as of Monday had Oyster River, 8-0; Lebanon, 6-0; Bow, 6-2; Windham, 6-2; Souhegan, 5-2; ConVal, 5-3; Portsmouth, 4-3; Coe-Brown Northwood, 5-4; Kennett, 3-5; Goffstown, 3-5; Hollis-Brookline, 2-6; St. Thomas, 1-7; Sanborn, 0-6; and Kingswood, 0-8.
With 14 teams in Division II, the top nine qualify for the playoffs. Kennett currently sits in the ninth spot.
It’s a busy stretch for the Eagles, who have five matches scheduled over the next week. KHS is slated to travel across the state line to play neighbor Fryeburg Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m.; made the trek to Portsmouth to play the Clippers on Wednesday (4 p.m.); head to Dover on Friday (4 p.m.) to play St. Thomas; and close out the regular season on Monday by hosting rival Kingswood at 4 p.m.
“Big week ahead with four matches as we approach the close of the season,” said Cicero.
Before the home match with the Knights, Coach Cicero will recognize seniors Camden Bailey, Jack Cryan and Spencer Ogren for their commitment and dedication to the program.
