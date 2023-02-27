KHS Boys Hoop - Seniors

Kennett High seniors Evan Koroski, Ben Dougherty, Alex Clark and Jake Infinger were recognized last week at the Souhegan game for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years. (ALICE CLARK PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team is playoff bound. The Eagles learned early Monday when the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association released the Division II tournament bracket that they will be on the road, heading to Peterborough to play No. 7 ConVal on Tuesday (6 p.m.) in first-round action.

That game is weather-permitting with Winter Storm Piper expected to drop 3-6 inches of snow across the Granite State on Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.