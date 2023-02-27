Kennett High seniors Evan Koroski, Ben Dougherty, Alex Clark and Jake Infinger were recognized last week at the Souhegan game for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years. (ALICE CLARK PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team is playoff bound. The Eagles learned early Monday when the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association released the Division II tournament bracket that they will be on the road, heading to Peterborough to play No. 7 ConVal on Tuesday (6 p.m.) in first-round action.
That game is weather-permitting with Winter Storm Piper expected to drop 3-6 inches of snow across the Granite State on Tuesday.
The Eagles (9-9) and Cougars did not meet during the regular season, but Coach Jack Loynd and his troops are looking forward to the challenge.
Kennett, the No. 10 seeds wrapped up the regular season last week with a 51-40 road win against rival Plymouth (3-15) last Tuesday and then fell 60-47 to Souhegan (16-2) in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Thursday night.
On Thursday, the Eagles recognized seniors Alex Clark, Ben Dougherty, Jake Infinger and Evan Koroski for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
ConVal comes into tournament play after going 2-2 in the final two weeks of the season. The Cougars lost 60-54 on the road to Plymouth on Feb. 13; rebounded to beat Souhegan (16-2) 72-68 at home on Feb. 15; lost 84-67 at Laconia (17-1) on Feb. 17; and beat Hanover (5-13) 59-57 on the road in a thriller last Tuesday.
Coach Loynd said the key to success in the postseason will be similar to the regular season, take care of the baseball, play good team defense and out-rebound their opponent.
Top two seeds Laconia and Pembroke (16-2) earned first-round byes in the 14-team field.
In other first-round action, scheduled for Tuesday night, No. 8 Merrimack Valley (11-7) hosts Lebanon (10-8); No. 4 Manchester West (15-3) hosts No. 13 Milford (7-11); No. 5 Pelham (14-4) hosts No. 12 Kingswood (7-11); No. 3 Souhegan (16-2) hosts No. 14 Oyster River (5-13); and No. 6 Coe-Brown (13-5) hosts No. 11 Bow (9-9).
The quarterfinals are slated for Friday at 7 p.m. at the home of the highest seed.
If Kennett wins on Tuesday, it will play the winner of the game between Souhegan and Oyster River with the highest remaining seed hosting.
KHS played both of these teams once during the season and beat Oyster River 53-50 on the road but fell at home to Souhegan on Thursday.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 7 at a site still yet to be determined. The Eagles are in the half of the bracket that will play second at 7:30 p.m. with the opening game set for 5:30 p.m.
The finals are slated to be played at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday, March 12 at a time still yet to be determined.
