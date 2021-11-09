CONWAY — The curtain fell on a memorable Kennett High boys’ soccer season on a muddy, rain-soaked field in Bow in the opening round of the Division II tournament on Oct. 26. The result, a 7-0 defeat to the Falcons, was not what the Eagles were looking for, but they left the pitch with their heads held high and can take solace in what they accomplished this fall.
KHS finished the season with a 7-8-1 record.
The Eagles lost their final two regular-season matches (6-0 at home on Oct. 16 to rival Kingwood, which went on to reach the Division III semifinals, and 2-0 to Souhegan at home Oct. 23), but were shorthanded for both contests. KHS lost three starters to COVID-19.
“We were without three key players who had all been playing really well,” said Coach Camden Clark, who added the boys would not have been able to return to match action until Oct. 9 due to COVID re-entry protocols — 10 days in quarantine followed by a return to play with athletic trainer Colby Locke of Mountain Center Physical Therapy.
“If we hadn’t been hit with COVID, I really think we could have two more wins, and that would have meant hosting a home playoff match,” Clark said.
Clark said the three athletes were able to attend the playoff contest against Bow, but only as spectators.
Against the Falcons, the hosts got off to a quick start and carried that momentum to a 6-0 halftime advantage.
“We got behind early and it got away from us,” Clark said, “but we played really well in the second half. The guys fought and didn’t give up. They kind of accepted their fate but finished strong.”
He added: “I’ve got to give Bow credit, they had players who could shoot from distance.”
Bow went on to lose 2-1 at No. 3 Lebanon in the quarterfinals.
Clark said his team has much to be proud of. This flock posted seven wins, more than any other KHS team since the late 1980s. The Eagles also made their first playoff appearance since 2015.
KHS scored its most goals in a match with 11 versus Manchester West, surpassing the 10-0 victory the 1981 Eagles scored at Somersworth.
The Eagles, who had nine different goal scorers this fill, also earned local bragging rights by going 5-1 against local rivals Berlin, Kingwood and Plymouth.
“We had an incredible season,” Clark said. “The boys can be proud of what we accomplished.”
This was Clark’s second season at the helm.
“I’ll be back if they’ll take me,” he said.
As for a highlight, Clark said it was the fact this was a true team in every sense of the word.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group,” he said. “There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for these guys. They’re such a fun group to coach. The whole chemistry and camaraderie are more than in any team I’ve seen. They all got along and worked their tails off.”
Kennett will lose seniors Ansel Barclay, Ethan Clay-Storm, Jack Cryan, Cassie Irish, Will Metz, Ty Montkowski, Aubrey Narducci and Liam Narducci to graduation next June.
“We lose eight, but we’ve got a good core returning to build with,” Clark said. “This group of seniors are awesome people. I thank them for what they brought to the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.