CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ soccer team is off to a 2-3 start but are showing signs of constant improvement and will look to a regular in the win column in its final six matches of season.
A short preseason and an abbreviated schedule can’t take the smiles off the faces of the Kennett High boys’ soccer team. The Eagles are happy to be able to play the beautiful game amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are new faces on the Kennett coaching staff, but the names will very recognizable to anyone who has followed the local booters over the years. Camden Clark is the new head coach of the hometown flock.
Clark, a graduate from Richmond International Soccer Academy in Leeds, England, is the first Kennett High alumni to coach the varsity squad. He was a three-year starter in goal for the Eagles and earned All-State Honorable Mention laurels his senior year in 2014.
Clark was a fortress as the last line of resistance in net for KHS when it pulled off a first-round upset of No. 3 seed Trinity in a 1-0 playoff win in 2014. It was the No. 14 seeded Eagles’ first playoff win since 1996.
“I’ve had a blast,” Clark said by phone Friday. “I’m happy we’re playing because for a while I wasn’t sure it would happen. The boys are happy to be playing and seem to be adjusting to my coaching style.”
Kennett is 2-3 in Division II after dropping a home-and-home tilt with Plymouth, falling 3-2 in a thriller at home on Sept. 22, and 2-0 loss in the Bobcats’ den on Sept. 24, but scored a 3-0 victory at Moultonbrough Academy in Moultonborough on Friday; then lost a hard-fought 2-1 contest at home to Berlin on Monday in which Clark thought his troops played some of their best soccer of the season, and beat rival Kingswood 2-0 in the rain at home on Wednesday.
Kennett went 3-13 last year under then Coach Dave Hart, who guided the program for seven seasons, including seeing the Eagles receive the Division II sportsmanship award last fall.
Kennett lost nine seniors in Santiago Ciro, Cole Bradley, Calder Mazel, Matt Synnott, Ishaan Wenger, Jimmy McCarthy, Jackson Gordon, Snoden Schmitt and Reilly Murphy to graduation last June.
Joining Clark on the coaching staff is Reid Clark, his brother, who has taken over the reins of the junior varsity program. A fellow KHS alum (Class of 2013), Clark was the team manager of Lasell College mens’ soccer team in Newton, Mass.
Suiting up for the varsity this fall are seniors Colby Eastwood, Riley Hayes, Bryce Hill, Matt Nordwick, Dalton Petell and Aidan Sherlock; juniors Ansel Barclay, Ethan Clay-Storm, Jack Cryan, Audrey Narducci, Liam Narducci, Ty Montowski and Cole Siefer; sophomore Willem Badger, Brigham Bettencourt and Alex Clark; and freshman Robbie Murphy.
Eastwood, Hayes and Nordwick have been selected as the team captains of the what will be a15-member core group according to Clark.
“They took the initiative to bring the standards up in the preseason,” he said. “I saw all three have a passion for the sport which I like to see.”
There are 16 boys on the JV roster, including juniors Cooper Houde and Ty Poliquin; sophomores Finn Bradley, Jackson Burke, Aidan Colbath, Jacob Infringer, William Metz, Carver Petell, and freshmen Sebastian Brochu, Liam Chesley, Gabriel Freedman, Martin Lockhart, Tyler McCluskey, Levi Schaub and Micah White.
Clark said the transition to a variety of coronavirus safety measures has not been too difficult.
“It’s not too hard,” he said. “We do the screening forms, take temperatures and disinfect equipment at the end of each practice. It sounds a lot worse than it is.”
Clark is stressing fitness for the Eagles.
“When we get into the 60th or 70th minute I want our team to be the most fit,” he said.
Clark spoke about the style of play he hopes KHS will embody.
“I bring a very European fast style geared around fitness,” he explained. “The more physical we can play, the less teams are going to want to play us. An example of that is if you go to make a tackle, don’t just stick your leg out hoping to get the ball. If you can cleanly make the tackle commit to it completely.”
The Eagles will play a 4-1-2-3 formation but will be able to adjust to a 4-2-3 if it fits the team’s needs.
Aubrey Narducci is the team’s goalie with Cryan, Nordwick, Murphy and Eastwood on defense while Hayes, Montowski and Sherlock are in the center of midfield with Clark and Clay-Storm on the outside and Badger and Hill playing up front.
Clark and his Eagles have talked about team goals.
“They’re not too big,” he said. “We want to win games, and if we don’t win, we want our opponents to know that nothing was easy for them, that we put up a fight to the end. My goal is for the boys to play strong soccer.”
Coach Clark was happy to get the first win in the book at Moultonborough.
“It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, we could have finished a little better, but at the end of the day, I’m happy for us to get the first win,” Clark said by phone Sunday. “We did a lot of things well, but the boys will agree we have a lot of room for improvement.”
In Moultonborough, the Eagles carried the play against the host Panthers (0-1 in Division IV). Kennett led 1-0 at the half and tacked on two second-half goals.
Riley Hayes scored on a penalty-kick in the second half, while Ethan Clay-Storm also netted a goal.
Coach Clark said Alex Clark and Hayes were solid in midfield for the Eagles.
“Our defense played great, too,” he said.
Aubrey Narducci and Aiden Colbath combined in goal for the shutout for the Eagles.
Kennett is scheduled to wrap up a three-match week with a return engagement with Kingswood on Friday under the lights on turf in Wolfeboro at 7 p.m.
KHS is slated to return to the friendly confines atop of Eagles’ Way on Tuesday for 4 p.m. match against Belmont (2-2-1 in Division III). The two sides are slated to meet a second time on Oct. 15 (4 p.m.) on the Red Raiders’ home sod.
