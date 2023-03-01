KHS Boys Hoop - Seniors

Kennett High seniors Evan Koroski, Ben Dougherty, Alex Clark and Jake Infinger were recognized last week at the Souhegan game for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years. (ALICE CLARK PHOTO)

CONWAY — Take two. After Winter Storm Piper forced the postponement of Tuesday’s first-round boy’s basketball playoff game between No. 10 Kennett High and No. 7 ConVal, the two teams will try to get the game in on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Peterborough.

“Whether we play the game on Tuesday or Wednesday, we have to be ready,” Coach Jack Loynd said smiling on Monday.

