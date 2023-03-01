Kennett High seniors Evan Koroski, Ben Dougherty, Alex Clark and Jake Infinger were recognized last week at the Souhegan game for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years. (ALICE CLARK PHOTO)
CONWAY — Take two. After Winter Storm Piper forced the postponement of Tuesday’s first-round boy’s basketball playoff game between No. 10 Kennett High and No. 7 ConVal, the two teams will try to get the game in on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Peterborough.
“Whether we play the game on Tuesday or Wednesday, we have to be ready,” Coach Jack Loynd said smiling on Monday.
The Eagles (9-9) and Cougars (12-6) did not meet during the regular season, but Loynd and his troops are looking forward to the challenge.
“I think it’s an even money thing,” he said, “but I wish they were coming here. I’ve watched a lot of tape of ConVal and I think it’s a matchup of two contrasting styles. It’s going to be up to us to win the game defensively.”
Kennett wrapped up the regular season last week with a 51-40 road win against rival Plymouth (3-15) on Feb. 21 and then fell 60-47 to Souhegan (16-2) in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Thursday night. Those games were on the heels of a 78-72 double overtime loss to Bishop Brady (5-13) in Concord on Feb. 17.
Against Brady, Alex Clark tickled the twine for a career-high 29 points.
“Alex has come so far with his game this season,” said Loynd. “Down the stretch, he’s taken it to another level. In my option, he deserves to be on the all-defensive team.”
At Plymouth, the boys from Conway completed a regular-season sweep of the Bobcats. KHS beat Plymouth 50-41 in Conway on Jan. 31.
“Plymouth is young and scrappy,” Loynd said. “We played better than we did the first time and this was a closer game.”
The Eagles led 27-16 at the half and never looked back.
Ben Dougherty led all scorers with a game-high 16, while Clark and Evan Koroski both had 10; Daven Bailey, eight; and Tavon Porter, two.
Kennett gave Souhegan all it could handle for three quarters at the Nest. The contest was knotted at 37-37 late in the third frame. The Sabers went on a 6-3 run to lead 43-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
“I think it was a closer game than the score indicates,” said Loynd.
Dougherty led the Eagles with 16 points, while Clark had 13; Koroski, eight; Bailey, seven; and Bo Noung and Porter, two each.
Also on Thursday, the Eagles recognized seniors Clark, Dougherty, Jake Infinger and Koroski for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
ConVal comes into tournament play after going 2-2 in the final two weeks of the season. The Cougars lost 60-54 on the road to Plymouth on Feb. 13; rebounded to beat Souhegan (16-2) 72-68 at home on Feb. 15; lost 84-67 at Laconia (17-1) on Feb. 17; and beat Hanover (5-13) 59-57 on the road in a thriller on Feb. 21.
The quarterfinals are slated for Friday at 7 p.m. at the home of the highest seed.
If Kennett wins on Wednesday, it will play the winner of the game between Souhegan and Oyster River with the highest remaining seed hosting.
KHS played both of these teams once during the season and beat Oyster River 53-50 on the road but fell at home to Souhegan on Thursday.
