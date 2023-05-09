PENACOOK — The Kennett High boys’ lacrosse team got into the win column in style and spoiled Merrimack Valley’s senior night in the process on Wednesday night in Penacook. The Eagles jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, went on to get six goals from junior Robbie Murphy, and never looked back in an 8-3 victory over the host Pride.

“This was our most complete game of the season without a doubt,” Coach Trent Weston, who notched his first win at the helm of the varsity squad, said by phone on Tuesday. “It was a great team win.”

