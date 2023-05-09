PENACOOK — The Kennett High boys’ lacrosse team got into the win column in style and spoiled Merrimack Valley’s senior night in the process on Wednesday night in Penacook. The Eagles jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, went on to get six goals from junior Robbie Murphy, and never looked back in an 8-3 victory over the host Pride.
“This was our most complete game of the season without a doubt,” Coach Trent Weston, who notched his first win at the helm of the varsity squad, said by phone on Tuesday. “It was a great team win.”
Kennett improved to 1-6 in Division II play, while Merrimack Valley fell to 3-5 while dropping its fourth straight contest.
“The boys played well,” Weston said. “I think the best part of it for some of them was that it was (Merrimack Valley’s) senior night. They wanted to play us in this game because they thought they could beat us. I told the boys beforehand to use this as motivation.”
He added: “The boys played with a lot more intensity and energy than they had before.”
Weston said one of the keys to the win was the team’s defense press extended out further than in prior games.
“I think conditioning was another key,” he said. “The hard work our guys have put in the past month is showing. Merrimack Valley was exhausted at halftime.”
Kennett led 2-1 after the opening quarter and extended the lead to 6-2 at halftime.
Murphy led the Kennett attack with a double hat trick (six goals), bringing his career tally to 93 goals.
“Rob played great,” said Weston. “I think the next few games, teams will concentrate on trying to shut him down. Even Merrimack Valley put their bigger guys on him, but he was able to roll dodge (change direction quickly, throwing defenders off balance). He also had a fast break goal.”
Also finding the back of the net for the boys from Conway were sophomore Cam Fusco and senior Sean Carrier, who scored off a face-off.
Weston praised the defensive play of senior captain Kyle Stearns and sophomore Noah Mihelis, who led the Eagles with seven and four ground balls, respectively.
“This was the first game where we had more ground balls (17) than turnovers, which is a good sign,” Weston said.
Goalie Carter Tasker, a junior, had eight saves in the win while standing tall between the pipes.
“Four guys had takeaways,” said Weston. “Our defensive sticks were very active.”
KHS outshot the Pride 17-11.
“Honestly,” Weston said, “we could have scored more, but their goalie played really well.”
Kennett is scheduled to face the iron of the division in top-ranked and undefeated Portsmouth (10-0) at home on Wednesday (4 p.m.) and close out the week in Rochester against Spaulding (0-8) on Friday (4 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.