KHS bosy hoop - Senior Night - Ben Dougherty with Alex Clark and Evan Koroski and Jake Infinger

Kennett High seniors (from left) Ben Dougherty, Alex Clark, Evan Koroski and Jake Infinger were recognized prior to their final regular-season home game on Friday night for their commitment and dedication to the basketball program over the past four years. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team continued its push to not only make the Division II tournament but to possibly host a home playoff game by going 1-1 last week. The Eagles went on the road to Bow last Tuesday and won a physical contest 50-41. On Friday, senior night at the nest, the boys ran into a Pembroke Academy team that shot the lights out in the fourth quarter en route to a 65-48 win.

Kennett currently resides in ninth place in the league table sporting an 8-6 record.

