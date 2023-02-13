Kennett High seniors (from left) Ben Dougherty, Alex Clark, Evan Koroski and Jake Infinger were recognized prior to their final regular-season home game on Friday night for their commitment and dedication to the basketball program over the past four years. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team continued its push to not only make the Division II tournament but to possibly host a home playoff game by going 1-1 last week. The Eagles went on the road to Bow last Tuesday and won a physical contest 50-41. On Friday, senior night at the nest, the boys ran into a Pembroke Academy team that shot the lights out in the fourth quarter en route to a 65-48 win.
Kennett currently resides in ninth place in the league table sporting an 8-6 record.
The win over Bow (7-8 and sitting in 10th place) gives the Eagles the head-to-head advantage in case the teams are tied at the end of the regular season, which is scheduled to wrap up next week.
Prior to tipoff on Friday, the Eagles recognized seniors Alex Clark, Ben Dougherty, Jake Infinger and Evan Koroski for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
The Spartans (13-2 and ranked fourth) jumped out to a 15-6 lead after the opening quarter.
The Eagles went on a 6-0 run (Daven Bailey runner off the glass, and a pair of nifty slashing layups by Dougherty) to close to within two, 17-15 with five minutes left in the second quarter.
Pembroke was able to grow its lead back up to eight, 27-19, but Bailey, who had 10 points in the opening 16 minutes, had an offensive putback with 5 seconds left on the clock to cut the deficit to 27-21 at the half.
The Spartans led by eight, 42-34 after three frames. Kennett was able to pull within six twice on a bucket by Bailey and a pair of Dougherty free throws with 6:25 to play, but the Spartans outscored the Eagles 14-2 over a three-minute stretch to pull away.
Dougherty led the Eagles on the night with 20 points, while Bailey added 16; Koroski, four; Alex Clark, three; Bo Noung, three; and Tavon Porter, two.
Josh Pilotte led all scorers with 23 points for Pembroke, while Mike Strazerri; Joe Fitzgerald, 16; Shondell Hadley, four; Evan Lewinsky, three; and Evan Berkeley, two.
Coach Jack Loynd’s troops are scheduled to travel to Northwood on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) to play Coe-Brown (10-3). The Bears beat the Eagles 63-36 in Conway on Jan. 10 in a game that was much closer than the final score might indicate.
The boys from Conway are slated to close out the week on the road at Bishop Brady (4-11) on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
