BRIDGTON — The Lake Region-Fryeburg Academy-Oxford Hills Ice Cats showed their resiliency last Wednesday when they rallied from a 2-0 first-period deficit to beat Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle 5-2 at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine.
“It was not the way we wanted to start,” said Coach Wayne Nieman. “We were down 2-0 in the first five minutes. (Laughing) You would have thought we were on a lunch date or a picnic, we just weren’t into it at all.”
One of the things Nieman like about this team is its bounce-back ability.
“One of the biggest things is they really listen well,” he said, “and that’s huge. They can respond and change up the game plan when something is not working. I think that’s a big difference between this year’s team and others we’ve had.”
FA/LR/OH (4-3) regrouped and slowly took control of the game against the Trail Blazers (4-8). Senior Colin Micklon lit the lamp twice to knot the score at 2-2 before the first period was over.
Conner Richard and Kaden Neureuther assisted on the first goal, while Owen Galligan picked up the helper on the second with a nice cross-ice pass that Micklon slotted home.
Neil Heath scored what proved to be the game-winner in the second period.
“I’m very excited for Neil,” said Nieman. “The kid has got a lot of talent and potential. He’s played great the last couple of games.”
Neureuther and Myles Wooster collected the assists on the goal.
Galligan made it a 4-2 contest early in the third period, and then collected his second assist of the night when he set up Neureuther for the fifth goal when he beat the goalie to his glove side with a laser.
“Karen is a workhorse for us,” Nieman said.
The Ice Cats outshot the Trail Blazes 32-19.
Nieman credited the team’s depth and ability to skate three talented lines in wearing down their hosts.
“By the third period,” he said, “the rebounds are a lot more juicer.”
Nieman is pleased with the play of junior Cohen Carter.
“He’s on our third line, and what a difference in his pay from the start of the season to now,” he said. “He hasn’t played hockey in six years, but he’s a physical player who is hitting his stride. If he gets on a roll, that will really help us.”
Nathan Melcalf was once again rock-solid between the pipes in goal, picking up the win.
“Nathan is playing well,” Nieman said. “There have been some games where we haven’t been able to get out of our own way and he’d kept us in games.”
He added: “Finding consistency has been a little hard for us. We were 8-1 at one stretch last year and then we went cold. I’m hoping we can flip the switch and play our best hockey down the stretch.”
Unfortunately, the Cats were unable to carry that momentum forward to Dover on Saturday where the boys from Western Maine fell 3-1 to the Knigthhawks of Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble.
The Knighthawks scored the lone goal in the first period but FA/LR/OH tied the game on a goal from Richard, assisted by Micklon in the second period.
M/T/S/N which outshot the Ice Cats 37-27, secured the win with two third-period goals.
Falmouth sat atop of the Class A Heal Point standings on Monday at 6-2, followed by Thornton Academy, 9-3; Edward Little High School, 8-2; Scarborough High School, 7-4; Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble, 5-2; South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete, 4-6; Saint Dominic Academy, 5-6; Bangor, 3-6-1; FA/LR/OH, 4-3; Lewiston, 4-6; Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard, 3-5; Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle/Sacopee, 4-8; and Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde Eagles, 1-7.
The Ice Cats have three games scheduled for this week. On Tuesday, they were slated to host Falmouth at the Bridgton Arena (results not known as of press time); Thursday (7:20 p.m.), they play Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at the Biddeford Ice Arena; and Friday (5:20 p.m.), they travel to Norway Savings Bank Arena to play the Class B Kings of Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester.
