BRIDGTON — The Lake Region-Fryeburg Academy-Oxford Hills Ice Cats showed their resiliency last Wednesday when they rallied from a 2-0 first-period deficit to beat Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle 5-2 at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine.

“It was not the way we wanted to start,” said Coach Wayne Nieman. “We were down 2-0 in the first five minutes. (Laughing) You would have thought we were on a lunch date or a picnic, we just weren’t into it at all.”

