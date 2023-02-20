MILAN — Thursday was the perfect day to fly. With temperatures hovering around the 50-degree mark, the Nansen Ski Jump played host to the Division I State Ski Jumping Championships, and spectators were treated to quite a show. Traditionally, the state meet has been held at night, but was moved to 2 p.m. to help promote the sport, and because the Nansen Ski Jump does not yet have lights.

The Bears (formerly the Marauders) from Hanover successfully defended their crown to earn back-to-back championships and cap off an undefeated season. And, as the lone state to offer a high school ski jumping championship, the Bears are the national champions in the sport.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.