Seniors (from left) Sawyer Battles, Liz Blair, Vivian Rober-Carpenter, and Finn Bradley stand together during the senior recognition before the meet at the Chip Henry Ski Jump on the Kancamagus Highway on Feb. 9. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
MILAN — Thursday was the perfect day to fly. With temperatures hovering around the 50-degree mark, the Nansen Ski Jump played host to the Division I State Ski Jumping Championships, and spectators were treated to quite a show. Traditionally, the state meet has been held at night, but was moved to 2 p.m. to help promote the sport, and because the Nansen Ski Jump does not yet have lights.
The Bears (formerly the Marauders) from Hanover successfully defended their crown to earn back-to-back championships and cap off an undefeated season. And, as the lone state to offer a high school ski jumping championship, the Bears are the national champions in the sport.
Hanover impressively took team honors with 384 points, followed by Kennett, 352; Plymouth, 349; Merrimack Valley, 271; Lebanon, 180; Concord, 172; Mascoma, 94; White Mountains, 87; and Plymouth, 80.
“It was different,” Chip Henry, the Eagles’ head coach, said about jumping during daylight. “I can’t remember the last time we had a state meet during the day. Tom Dodds, the Hanover coach, and I were talking after the meet that we both thought it was kind of nice being out in the sun.”
He added: “There was a whole different feel to it. Afterward, no one had to hurry to be one by 1 a.m. It was a beautiful day. The level of competition was pretty intense. The long jumps of the day were going right to the bottom of the hill. We had some jump 43.5 meters. To see ids going over 40 meters has been rare in my time as a coach.”
Individually, Hanover’s Schuyler Clapp flew to first place with a score of 223.98 from his best-two-out-of-three jumps. He had scores of 111.99 on his first jump, 111.99 on his second and 108.99 on his third attempt. Scores are awarded based on distance and style, including the landing.
He was joined on the podium by Lebanon’s Angelo Goodwin, who took second with 213.63 points, and Merrimack Valley’s Mychal Reynolds, who placed third with 209.12.
“Schuyler and Angelo fore-jumped for the World Championship at Lake Placid (N.Y.) on the K120 jump the week before,” Henry said. “They were going right down to the bottom of the hill.”
He added: “The next wave of kids — Mychal Reynolds, Ben Smith (of Mascoma) and our Tyler McCluskey were going way down the hill. Ben and Mychal are going to the junior nationals. We just had such a high level of ski jumping, it was wonderful to see, and to have nine different high schools compete, that’s awesome to see. We’re hoping that next year, we can get students from Berlin and Gorham jumping. If we can get up to 10-12 schools ski jumping, that would be a good problem.”
McCluskey, a junior. led the Eagles, finishing sixth overall with 192.96 points.
McCluskey’s jumps drew scores of 96.48 points, 91.9 and 96.48.
Other members of Coach Henry’s Flight Squad were Joey Nichipor, 13th, 159.2; Sawyer Battles, 17th, 142.69; Martin Lockhart, 18th, 141.96; Finn Bradley, 19th, 138.92; Sophie Saunders, 21st, 132.8; Vivian Rober-Carpenter, 22nd, 129.7; and Liz Blair, 27th, 121.1.
Kennett was without Carter Tasker and Matteo DegliAngeli, who are both injured in practice.
Jhala Gregory, also of Hanover, was the top female jumper on the day, finishing 16th overall with 150.1 points. Plymouth’s Kerry Tole was the second female, while Sanders, Rober-Carpenter and Blair rounded out the top five.
Plymouth’s Nate Lorrey, who finished ninth, received the prestigious Gene Ross Cup, which is awarded to the top first-year jumper.
“Hanover has kicked the competition up to another level,” said Henry. “They were fantastic. They were flying with great style.”
Henry was impressed by the fan support for the sport.
“There were a lot of cowbells,” he said, laughing. “It was pretty cool to see the crowd so into it. One of the local nursing homes pulled up in a van. It was great to see the older folks cheering the athletes on. It was a pretty electric atmosphere. I think this may lead us to some more daytime jumping meets.”
Kennett will lose seniors Sawyer Battles, Elizabeth Blair, Finn Bradley and Vivian Rober-Carpenter to graduation in June.
The Eagles are scheduled to jump again this Sunday at a club meet hosted by Proctor Academy in Andover.
