BARTLETT — Junior Ashley Garside and sophomore Allie Hussey represented Kennett High School over the Friday and Saturday when they suited up for New Hampshire to compete in the 39th annual Eastern High School Championships at Attitash in Bartlett.
Hosted by the Mount Washington Valley Ski Team, the event brings together the fastest high school ski racers from 12 states, including as far away as Wisconsin for slalom and GS racing.
Garside, who was the champion in GS at the Division II State Alpine Championship at Cranmore Mountain Resort last month and followed that up by winning the prestigious Meet of Champions a week later at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, was third in the event at Attitash on Saturday.
Aura-Liesel Wieser of Plymouth won the race as New Hampshire placed four skiers in the top 10 to win the event as a team. Wieser had the fastest two runs (1:07.06) and (1:04.88) of the day for the win in 2:11.94 ahead of 105 girls who took to the competition slope at Attitash.
Garside posted the second-fastest first run (1:07.58) on her way to place third overall in 2:14.36, just behind Wisconsin’s Monroe Meiges, who took second in 2:13.84.
Hussey, who was third in GS and slalom at the Division II State Meet and was sixth in slalom and seventh in GS at the Meet of Champions, did not finish her first run on Friday. She posted a time of 1:10.67, good for 46th on her second run.
For the boys in GS, the Granite State swept the podium. Troy Boissonneault of Profile posted the fastest second run (1:04.20) to come from third place to win the race in 2:11.63. He was was joined on the podium by Bow’s Eli Gadbois (fastest first run of 1:06.54), who was second in 2:11.64, and fellow Bow skier Patrick Wachsmuth was third, 2:12.30.
New Hampshire won the team event for the boys.
On Friday, in the slalom, Profile’s Sophia Bell put down the fastest two runs (47.81 and 42.37) to win the race in 1:30.18. She was joined on the podium by Meiges, who was second in 1:31.41, and Massachusetts’ Haley Kutzer, who took third, 1:33.10.
Garside was 13th overall in 1:35.98, while Hussey was 53rd on her first run (54.83), but did not finish her second run.
Vermont skied to team honors.
For the boys, Wachsmuth won the race in 1:18.43 (fastest first run of 37.21, second-fasted run No. 2 in 41.22), while Timothy Haarmann of Massachusetts was second in 1:19.42 (he had the fastest second run in 41.15), while Maine’s Sam Roy placed third in 1:20.81.
