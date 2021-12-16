FRYEBURG — After a year's absence due to COVID-19, the Fryeburg Academy wrestling team returned to the mats before a large, vocal home crowd at the Wadsworth Arena for the season-opener on Wednesday. The Raiders went 1-1 in the tri-meet, beating Portland/South Portland 53-24, but narrowly lost to Windham/Gray-New Gloucester/Westbrook 42-36.
“It was a good first meet,” said Coach Chad Smith, who is joined by former FA standouts Travis Perry and Jake Thurston, the team’s assistant coaches, this winter. “Travis, Jake and I were very proud last night considering most of our athletes were wrestling in their first meets.”
Fryeburg was able to pull away from Portland/South Portland early as the visitors forfeited the first three weight classes. Beckett Joas at 106 pounds; Fisher Plessinger at 113; and Graham Blood at 120 all picked up wins by forfeit to stake the hosts to a quick 18-0 lead.
FA had to forfeit the 126-pound class, which trimmed its lead to 18-6, but after Brian Yoo and Joey Fusco each picked up wins at 132 and 138, respectively, the lead was 30-6.
At 145, 145: Silas Wasklewicz (PO) defeated Amayak Martirosyan (FA) by disqualification; at 152, Cherif Rouamba (PO) beat Dan Darby (FA) by pin in 1:36; at 160, Hayden Fox (FA) dominated Nazri A. (PO) by technical fall 24-7; at 170, Alex Reed (PO) pinned Eric Yoo (FA) in 5:55; at 182, Alex Joubert (FA) pinned Josiah Matias (PO) in 3:37; in 195, Lenny Foe Essissima (FA) pinned Finn O`Donnell (PO) in 1:00; and at 220, Job Fox won by forfeit. There was double-forfeit at 285 pounds.
Against Windham/Gray/Westbrook, Joas got another forfeit win at 106; at 113, Plessinger (FA) pinned Addison Leger (W) in 1:30; Blood (FA) pinned Ayden Cofone (W) in 56 seconds; there was a double forfeit at 126; at 132, Brian Yoo (FA) pinned his opponent in 1:29; at 138, Owen Pillsbury (W) pinned Fusco (FA) in 1:29; at 145, C.K. Kennedy (W) pinned Martirosyan (FA) in 1:59; at 152, Javier Vilearevia (FA) pinned Chris Harvey (W) iin 54 seconds; at 160, Owen McDuffie (W) pinned Hayden Fox (FA) in 58 seconds; at 170, Scott Ingalls (W) pinned Eric Yoo (FA) in 1:30; at 182, Gavin Tanner (W) pinned Joubert in 1:32; at 195, Job Fox won by forfeit; at 220, Jason Hart (W) pinned Essissima in 1:12; and at 285, Griffin Moreau (W) won by forfeit.
Fryeburg is scheduled to return to action with a meet at Wells on Saturday (9 a.m.).
