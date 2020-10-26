FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ soccer team (3-1-2) had a banner home stand week, adding a Tuesday 3-2 victory over Sacopee Valley and a Thursday 2-0 win over Buckfield, sandwiched around a Wednesday 1-1 tie against Lakes Region. Five different goal-scorers tallied in the three games and four different players garnered assists in a week that was a total team effort.
In Tuesday's match, the Raiders took the season three game series over their rival Hawks (1-2-2), after each team had won at home earlier in the month. Ella Baptistea opened the scoring ledger assisted by Katy McIntyre. Sharlah Mae Day also benefited from a pass from McIntyre for the second Raider first half goal. After Lakyn Hink headed home a Hawk goal off a corner kick and Gaby Martin hit the old onion bag for the Hawks, Fryeburg's Jillian Byrne finished a beautiful header from a Luna Barrionuevo cross for the game-winning goal in the 3-2 win.
Wednesday's game against the Lakers (1-2-2) was another tight one all throughout. The guests jumped on the scoreboard first at twenty minutes in, and Lakes Region took the 1-0 advantage into halftime. The second half saw the Raiders tie the game up on a Luna Barrionnuevo penalty kick which she confidently slotted home. The hotly contested match went through two overtime periods with neither side able to score. Nor were a large number of chances created; The Raiders held a slight shot advantage of 9-6, as Lakers goalkeeper Elizabeth Smith recorded eight saves and Fryeburg's Morgan Fusco had five.
The Raiders proved to be the dominant side on Thursday, peppering Buckfield (2-2) goalie Ruby Cyr with twenty shots on goal. Ella Baptista and Jillian Byrne were Raider goalscorers on the afternoon, during a match which was played primarily in the Buckfield defensive end.
According to Coach Antonio Barronueva, the Raiders "started playing a more offensive game based around our attacking center midfielder," (daughter, Luna). She "always provides scoring chances for her teammates by taking defenders out of positions and assisting our forwards," (Day and Brooke Emery). Coach explained, "Baptista and Ashley Bariteau are the engine of the team at the center, using the speed and athleticism of outside midfielders Byrne, Jordan Eastman, Allison Southwick, Greta Grant and Emily Walker."
The Raiders offensive mindset adds to the defenders' responsibilities: not just to stop the opponent's attacks and best offensive players, but to move forward and support their own midfielders. Coach cited Lucy Hodgman-Burns, Karyn Johnson, McIntyre, Emma Ridman and Emily Chaine as a defensive group "with experienced players well mixed with youth." Backing them up, Coach notes, "Morgan Fusco as our goalie brings a lot to the structure of the team, as well as solid keeper ability." Tri-captains Fusco, Hodgman-Burns and Luna Barrionuevo provide tremendous leadership right up the middle of the line-up on game day, as well as in training and off-field activities.
While the Maine Principals' Association ruled a few weeks back that soccer teams could have up until November 16 to complete up to ten games, a change was passed along to the Raiders just before deadline for this story: the Raiders' girls soccer season is over. Coach Barrionuevo observes, "The FA girls soccer team have been displaying a quality game and playing every minute on the field as if it was the last. This is the most talented group of athletes to coach (in his four year tenure) and they are excellent role models for the next generation of players."
