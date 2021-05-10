FRYEBURG — Following losses versus two challenging Maine opponents and against state-line rival Kennett High to begin the season, the Fryeburg Academy boys’ lacrosse team (3-2 in MIAA) is hitting its stride, compiling three straight wins over the last 10 days: a 7-6 nail-biter over St. Dom's (1-3) in Lewiston on April 27, a 10-6 win over new lacrosse program Traip (0-4) on Saturday, May 1 and another squeaker before the home fans last Wednesday over Oxford Hills (1-2) by an 8-7 score.
Most recently, the Raiders rode the clutch play of Myles Garland, who netted the game-winner with 20 seconds remaining in regulation.
Fryeburg had jumped off to an early 3-0 lead before the Vikings defense adjusted, already having put the clamps on the senior captain, and leading Raider scorer Will Galligan. Throughout the second and third quarters the game remained tied or a one-goal lead for either team, with Raiders Rohan Hikel, Patrick Fox and Gabe McKenney each netting goals.
In the clutch fourth quarter, Galligan put up three consecutive goals for a natural hat-trick and tied the score at 7-7, setting the stage for Garland's heroics.
In what was a tight defensive struggle throughout, Patrick Harris shone in the Fryeburg goal with nine saves, defenders blocked just as many shots, and Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns (H-B) lauded the play of his defense. His Raiders “kept our wits about us, staying away from stupid penalties and playing just well enough to win.”
The previous Saturday, H-B was less pleased with his team's performance and discipline, but the Raiders relied on technical and tactical superiority to pull away from an inexperienced Traip squad. Will Galligan dominated the scoreline with six goals, while freshman brother Owen Galligan, Pat Drosa, Haden Fox and McKenney netted one apiece.
In a road game which tested the Raiders fortitude, they garnered their first win of the season at St. Dom's courtesy of another late-game goal: Will Galligan sent the Raiders home on a happy bus ride when he scored with just 8 seconds left, for his fifth goal of the day. Others adding to the scoresheet were Owen Galligan, Garland and Fox. Harris recorded 10 saves in the win.
According to H-B, the Raiders' success has been a result of multiple positives: the upperclassmen are stepping up and leading, while underclassmen and first-year players, like goalkeeper Harris and younger Owen Galligan are contributing very quickly at the varsity level. Overall, H-B notes, "things are going well, we are playing well and we are getting back in gear."
The Raiders look to continue their winning ways when they host Lake Region (1-4) this Wednesday and follow up with a Saturday home re-match against St. Dom's. So far, the Raiders have completed all five scheduled conference games on their route to a 14-game regular season which will then culminate with an open state tournament.
Christina Scheid, a senior at Fryeburg Academy and manager of the boys' lacrosse team this year, contributed to this story.
