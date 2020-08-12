Parent names: “Kirsten and Harry Hewes.”
What town do you live in? “Denmark, Maine.”
What sports have you played?
“Field hockey, indoor track and lacrosse.”
How many seasons have you played sports — count this spring!
“Eleven.”
Favorite candy?
“Sour gummy worms.”
When you entered high school as a freshmen, what were goals of high school sports?
“Originally, I joined sports to meet new people and make the transition from middle school to high school easier. Quickly though, I became passionate about every sport I played and never wanted to leave the field.”
Favorite career athletic moment?
“Beating Freeport in the semifinals game in field hockey!”
What is your legacy to the athletic program at Fryeburg Academy?
“Over the years with some amazing teammates, my team and I were able to lead the field hockey team to the Regional finals, something that Fryeburg Academy had not done for almost 20 years. In lacrosse, we were been able to rebuild the girls lacrosse team from one with no wins, to having a record number of wins in the program.”
What were you most looking forward to in your spring sports season?
“I was really looking forward to having Coach Olson and Coach Frost on the lacrosse field this year and to see how much we could improve. I had Coach Olson back in middle school and I was really excited to have him as a coach again. I will miss the team and all of the fun memories we made together.
Message to the Class of 2021?
“Enjoy every minute you have at Fryeburg Academy. Whether it is in the classroom or on the athletic field, you never know when all of those memories will stop. The senior class walked the halls for the last time as FA students without even knowing. We played our last game, ran our last race and didn't even know it. Don't take anything for granted because it will soon be over in the blink of an eye. Be grateful for every opportunity you get and never stop working.
Favorite inspirational quote?
“If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you.”
What role have your parents played in your athletic career?
“My parents have been some of the most supportive and influential people in my athletic career. They have gone to every game and every track meet no matter how long or far away they were. They were there for the biggest wins and the toughest losses and I cannot thank them enough for their endless support.”
Future plans?
“I plan on attending Bentley University in the fall to major in business management and play on its field hockey team.”
Anything else you want the public to know about you?
“Thank you to everyone who came out and supported every student athlete at FA. No matter the weather or the sport, your support doesn't go unnoticed and from every student athlete, I thank you for always cheering us on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.