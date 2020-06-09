Parent names? “Chris and Heidi Darling.”
What town do you live in? Lovell.
What sports have you played?
“Field Hockey, soccer, basketball and softball.”
How many seasons have you played sports — count this spring!
“Twelve — a sport in every season!”
Favorite candy? “Reese’s.”
When you entered high school as a freshmen, what were goals of high school sports?
“I wanted to create a team bond that I will never forget and to come out a better person and a better athlete.”
Favorite career athletic moment?
“Hitting two home runs in the same inning.”
Favorite senior athlete and why you selected him/her?
“Kaylee Emery because she is an amazing leader and is always there for you when you need it. She is also a very good well rounded athlete.”
What is your legacy to the athletic program at Fryeburg Academy?
“Don’t take advantage of anything, every practice every game every team meeting is important. Take every opportunity to bond with your team and become a better athlete because when it’s over it’s over.”
What were you most looking forward to in your spring sports season?
“Spending time with an amazing team and creating an unforgettable season with the best seniors ever!!!”
Message to the Class of 2021?
“Things go by quicker than you can ever imagine so do all you can to create the best high school experience because you never know the value of something until it’s taken away from you.”
What role have your parents played in your athletic career?
“They have always been my No. 1 supporters. They are always at every single game supporting me even after losses and failures. I couldn’t ask for better people to always be there at every game.”
Future plans?
“I am going to go to school for elementary education and become a kindergarten teacher.”
