Parents?
“Lorne and Vicki.”
What town do you live in?
“Fryeburg.”
What sports have you played?
“Field hockey, basketball and softball”
How many seasons have you played sports — count this spring!
“Four seasons of each!”
Favorite candy?
“Twizzlers.”
Favorite career athletic moment?
“It was winning Regionals for softball freshman year.”
Favorite senior athlete and why you selected him/her?
“Abigail Hewes because not only is she one of the most hard working and determined athletes, she is also a supportive and encouraging teammate.”
What were you most looking forward to in your spring sports season?
“Beating York and winning states!!?
Message to the Class of 2021?
“Live in the moment and don’t take anything for granted.”
What role have your parents played in your athletic career?
“They have supported me through everything and pushed me to become a better version of myself.”
Future plans?
“Go to college for medical biology to become a physician.”
