Senior Sydnie Chin drives toward the basket for Kennett High against Oyster River in a recent game. Chin, who led all scorers with 15 points, was selected on Friday to play in the NHSportspage Senior Game at Epping High School on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY – The top two girl's basketball teams in Division II are scheduled to square off on Tuesday night when Kennett High hosts Bow. It’s a battle between the last two undefeated teams in the division and also pits two teams who pride themselves on their defensive play.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at KHS.
Bow, the Division II state runner-up last March, comes to town sporting a 13-0 record while Kennett is 12-0.
KHS was scheduled to travel to Laconia to play the 8-3 Sachems on Friday, but that came was postponed due to the brutally cold weather. No makeup date has been set yet.
The Eagles beat Laconia 57-44 in Conway on Jan. 3.
The Falcons come to town off a 55-35 home victory over Pembroke Academy (9-4) on Thursday. In that game, senior guard Alex Larrabee, who leads Bow in scoring this season, had 17 points and 10 rebounds while teammate Juliette Tarsa, a junior forward, finished with a game-high 19 points.
Bow has held each of its opponents to 37 points or less. Seven times the Falcons have kept teams from scoring more than 23 points.
The closest opponents have come to Bow on the scoreboard is 12 points. The Falcons beat defending state champs Hanover 35-23 in Bow on Jan. 10 and topped Laconia at home 40-28 on Jan. 18.
Coach Phil Davis believes if the Falcons can hold a team to 40 points or less with their constant full-court pressure, there’s a good chance his troops will emerge victorious.
“Our goal is ball denial right out of the gates,” Davis told The Union Leader on Thursday.
The Eagles are no slouches on the defensive end. Kennett has held six opponents to 20 points or less this winter and has yielded more than 40 points just three times, beating Oyster River 70-48 at home on Jan. 13; topping Hollis-Brookline 50-45 on the road on Jan. 6 in its closest game this season; and besting Laconia at home.
“Our girls take such pride in playing great team defense,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said, adding, “This group loves to play defense as much as they like to score. We may never get another group like this.”
Bow’s largest offensive output came in its season-opening 62-37 win over John Stark in Weare on Dec. 13. The Falcons also reached the 60-point mark in a 60-26 win over John Stark at home on Jan. 26.
Kennett has topped 60 points five times, including three games with 70 points or more — beat Coe-Brown 71-31 in Northwood on Jan. 10; beat Oyster River; and topped Plymouth 78-18 on the road on Jan. 31.
Tuesday’s game just might be a preview of the Division II finals, which are planned for the University of New Hampshire on Sunday, March 12, at a time still to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.