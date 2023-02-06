KHS girls hoop - Sydnie Chin drive
Buy Now

Senior Sydnie Chin drives toward the basket for Kennett High against Oyster River in a recent game. Chin, who led all scorers with 15 points, was selected on Friday to play in the NHSportspage Senior Game at Epping High School on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY – The top two girl's basketball teams in Division II are scheduled to square off on Tuesday night when Kennett High hosts Bow. It’s a battle between the last two undefeated teams in the division and also pits two teams who pride themselves on their defensive play.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at KHS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.