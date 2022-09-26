Senior Alegra Bartlett (left) and goalie Rayna Wales (?) turn a shot away from the goal at the Fryeburg Academy field hockey game against Greely on Sept. 22. The Raiders won the match 3-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — Following a tough 8-0 loss at Freeport last Tuesday, the Fryeburg Academy field hockey team rebounded quickly with a 3-0 home victory against Greely on Thursday. The win gave the Raiders a season-sweep of the Rangers and well-deserved bragging rights.
Thursday’s win lifted Fryeburg to 5-2 on the season.
FA traveled to York (5-0) on Monday. Results were not known as of press time.
The Wildcats beat the Raiders 2-1 in Fryeburg on Sept. 9. York scored two first-half goals and then hung on for the win. Co-captain Elizabeth Thorne scored the lone goal for the hosts with the assist going to Gabby Yduto.
The Raiders beat Greely 3-0 in Cumberland, Maine, on Sept. 7. They continue to prove they are a special squad with their inspired play.
The Raiders used a first-quarter goal by co-captain Grace Murley off a nifty assist from Greta Hermanson and never looked back.
Caoch Dede Frost saw her Raiders double their pleasure in the second quarter when Thorne took a Murley feed and ripped the back of the cage for the 2-0 lead to deflate the Ranger’s hopes of a road win.
The Raiders' defense and goalie Rayna Wales easily handled everything Greely (0-5-1) threw their way.
Fryeburg’s Sharis Santos added a second-half insurance goal with the assist going to Grace Porcaro.
The Raiders outshot the Rangers 15-5.
This Raider group is buoyed by the alumni game they played in the preseason. The unity of past and current players is very real and powerful.
Fryeburg is scheduled to close out the week by hosting Cape Elizabeth (6-1) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
