FA field hockey - defense

Senior Alegra Bartlett (left) and goalie Rayna Wales (?) turn a shot away from the goal at the Fryeburg Academy field hockey game against Greely on Sept. 22. The Raiders won the match 3-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — Following a tough 8-0 loss at Freeport last Tuesday, the Fryeburg Academy field hockey team rebounded quickly with a 3-0 home victory against Greely on Thursday. The win gave the Raiders a season-sweep of the Rangers and well-deserved bragging rights.

Thursday’s win lifted Fryeburg to 5-2 on the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.