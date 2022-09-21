FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy cross-country team is off and running, and for the first time in three decades longtime coach Bill Reilly is no longer on the sidelines working with his Raiders.
Reilly, who was inducted into the Maine Running Hall of Fame in 2019, announced his retirement last spring. The baton has been passed to Coach JP Krol, who is excited to be a Raider.
“I was the Assistant Coach at Montpelier High School for the past three seasons,” Krol said. “I'm also a coach at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center's two immersive high school running camps held over the summer.”
He added: “As a runner, I still race every distance from the mile up to 100 miles. I'll be competing at Bubba's Backyard Ultra in Conway on Oct. 1 and hope to set a personal distance best.”
Members of the girl’s team include senior Kacey-Jane Clark; juniors Maggie Albert, Isabel Macht and Aleigha Monroe; sophomores Enna Carbone and Emily Moll; and freshman Brackett-Anne Clark.
Out for the boy’s team this fall are seniors Chris Kwon, Andrew Irvin and Isaac Twombly-Wiser; junior Arthur Baptista; and sophomores James Lougee, Dodge Mixer-Bailey and Sullivan Olsen.
“Our team's togetherness is a joy to watch,” Krol said. “Everyone is encouraging of one another, which is really apparent on a small squad.”
Seniors Andy Irwin and Kacey-Jane Clark were selected as team captains.
Krol wishes the team had a little more depth.
“I wish we had more kids, but nearly every cross-country program feels the same way,” he said.
The Raiders hosted their lone home meet of the season — the Fryeburg Academy Potato Invitational — on Sept. 9. There were 51 boys in the meet, which was won by Freeport with points, followed by Old Orchard, 81; Traip Academy, 94; Fryeburg, 103; Lisbon, 103; and North Yarmouth Academy, 123.
Freeport swept the top four spots with Henry Horne winning the 5K race in 16:56.
Baptista was the top Fryeburg finisher, placing 11the overall in 19:58. He was followed by teammates Lougee, 17th, 20:55; Irwin, 30th, 25:05; Mixer-Bailey, 32nd, 24:19; Twombly-Wiser, 34th, 24:42; and Kwon, 39th, 26:21.
For the girls, only three schools were able to field the necessary five runners to post a team score. Freeport won the meet with 19 points, followed by Traip, 47; and Fryeburg, 77.
Individually, Freeport junior Caroline Carter won the race in 22:09.
Macht led the Raiders, crossing the finish line 12th in 26:05, followed by Carbone, 17th, 30:13; Moll, 21st, 32:40; Brackett-Anne Clark, 25th, 36:32; Albert, 26th, 37:07; and Kacey-Jane Clark, 27th, 42:17.
The Raiders competed in their largest meet of the season last Saturday when they made the trek to the University of Southern Maine for the 2022 Southern Maine Classic — Hoka Invitational.
The varsity race featured 25 scoring teams and a total of 301 runners. Portland High won the meet with 78 points, while Scarborough and Freeport rounded out the top three, finishing second and third, respectively, with 112 and 113 points.
Fryeburg finished 24th as a team with 664 points.
Individually, Freeport’s Horne won the race by 13 seconds in 15:26.
Baptista led the boys from Fryeburg, finishing 112th in 19:12. He was followed by Lougee, 123rd, 19:26; Mixer-Bailey, 212th, 21:36; Irwin, 234th, 22:26; and Olsen, 277th, 26:05.
For the girls, Cape Elizabeth junior Hadley Mahoney won the race in 17:55.63, narrowly edging Bonny Eagle junior Addy Thibodeau, 17:55.68.
Macht paced the Raiders, placing 62nd in 22:33. Carbone was next in 154th in 26:29, followed by Moll, 175th, 28:33; Brackett-Anne Clark, 189th, 29:36; Albert, 202d, 33:39; Kacey-Jane Clark, 210th, 37:51; and Monroe, 211th, 47:11.
There were 214 runners in the race.
Bonny Eagle took team honors with 33 points, followed by Marshwood, 78, and Cape Elizabeth, 94.
The Raiders were 19th with 507 points.
“We had a number of athletes accomplish their personal best at the 5K,” said Krol. “For our men's team, this included seniors Arkie Baptista (19:12), Andy Irwin (22:26), sophomores James Lougee (19:26), and Dodge Mixer (21:36). On the ladies' side, junior Isabel Macht led the way at 22:33 and sophomore Enna Carbone narrowly missed her PR, running a 26:29.”
Coach Krol shared his goal for the season.
“I'd love for the team to continue to work hard, develop their joy for running and stay injury-free,” he said.
Fryeburg is scheduled to travel to Freeport, Maine, this Friday for a meet with Cape Elizabeth and Freeport High School at 4:30 p.m.
