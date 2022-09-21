FRYEBURG — The beautiful game is becoming more and more popular at Fryeburg Academy. Last year, in his first season at the helm, Coach Dave Hart had a record 45 girls come out for soccer. That number has grown to over 50 in 2022.
“We’ve got plenty of depth,” Hart said, smiling. “Having a lot of girls is a good problem to have. It’s great that so many want to be on the team.”
This fall, FA has more than 100 student-athletes playing soccer between the boy’s and girls’ programs.
Hart, the former coach of the Kennett High boys’ soccer team for seven seasons and an instrumental figure in the development of the Mount Washington Valley Soccer Club for several years, is excited to lead the Raiders again this fall.
Fryeburg went 2-11-1 last fall but was 1-1-1 over its final regular-season matches, beating Poland 3-2 on Oct. 12; falling 7-1 to Wells on Oct. 15; and playing arch-rival Lake Region to a 2-2 overtime draw on Oct. 19.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Principal’s Association adopted an open tournament this fall, meaning every school qualified for the playoffs if it wanted to participate. Scheduling didn’t work for the Raider for post-season play, so they opted out.
Cape Elizabeth, the No. 1 seed in Western Maine Class B went on to win the state tournament convincingly winning four matches. The Capers topped No. 8 Greeley 5-0 in the quarterfinals on Oct. 27; beat No. 5 York 4-1 in the semifinals on Oct. 30; blanked No. 2 Yarmouth 3-0 in the regional finals on Nov. 3; and bested Hermon, the No. 1 seed from the east, 3-0 in the championship match at Massabesic High School in Waterboro, Maine on Nov. 6.
“Like every season, you have your up and down, but overall, it was a lot of fun,” said Hart.
At fall sports awards night on Nov. 18, Hart presented two awards — the Most Improved Player Award went to Maya Mahan, while the Coach’s Award went to Katy McIntyre.
The Raiders lost seven seniors — Brooke Emery, Taylor Gunther, Zoe Kleban, Adriana Mas Soto, Katy McIntyre, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker — to graduation last May.
Members of the first team include seniors Ashleigh Bariteau, Brooke Gerry, Ginger Priestman, Allison Southwick and Mia Zimmel; juniors Jilyan Byrne, Emily Chaine, Emma Keaten, Ana Maillett, Maya Mahan, Lainey Rousey and Heather Shackford; sophomores Mia Astraukas, Grace Audette, Zoe Daigle, Delaney Forrest Casilda Hugas de Olabarria and Phoebe Sartory; and freshmen Sally Baptista, Carlin Galligan and Eden True. Ella Noblet is the team manager.
Hart has high hopes for the three talented freshmen who made the varsity squad.
“Eden True has a real speed up top,” he said of the young forward. “Carlin is a steady defender. She’s been playing left and right fullback for us. Sally has been playing center midfield and has picked things up pretty quickly. All three are really good additions to the team.”
Members of the reserve team are juniors Sevval Pulent and Isabella Voie-Andersen; sophomores Kiki Adams, Celia Hernandez Carretero, Ella Inez, Gabby Jacobs, Lilly Kiley, Krista Mercier, Esther Renauld, Gabriella Rothermal and Sarah Shackford; and freshmen Elisa Bolado Ercoreca, Burke Callen, Brooke Chadwick, Meghan Clement, Carla Pintor Gali, Lacy Hamilton, Madison Murray, Stella Oh, Kate Owens, Haley Spofford, Cassidy Strange, Isabel Trueba Relimpio, Lilia Vishnykov and Vivian Waldie.
“We have a good core group,” Hart said. “We’re building on things. The girls are working hard.”
Hart is thrilled to have an “All-Star” coaching staff returning to the sidelines this fall in Jacki Buzzell, arguably the top player in the program’s history, and Stevi Laird, a former Lebanon Valley College standout and coach at Gorham High School in Maine, along with coaching for MWV Soccer Club.
“I think we really make a great team,” said Hart. “Each of us has our own personalities and brings different thoughts to the field. I think we complement each other really well.”
Buzzell will coach the reserve junior varsity team, while Laird will rotate between the first team and the reserves
The Raiders are also utilizing technology quite a bit this season. Fryeburg’s players have been given subscriptions to a video library which always the players to review game videos and look at different tactical strategies.
FA also is working with the Dan Abrams Soccer Academy on the mental aspect of the sport, and has had guest coaches join the squads to train.
Fryeburg has taken a different approach with captains this fall but it allows everyone to shine in a leadership role. The team has two soccer balls, and after the match, the coaches pick the player in their eyes who displayed good leadership and charter on the field. That player then signs one of the balls and then picks a teammate to sign the other ball. Those two players serve in the captaincy role until the completion of the next match when the process starts all over.
“Everybody has the opportunity to show their best performance and leadership on the field,” Hart said.
The Raiders are playing primarily a 4-4-2 alignment with four defenders, four midfielders and two forwards.
“There are a lot of advantages for us in that system,” Hart said.
Fryeburg is off to an 0-3-1 start to the season. Rival Lake Region narrowly edged FA 1-0 in Fryeburg on Sept. 2 in the season-opener.
“It was a very even match,” Hart said. “(The Lakers) scored on really their only chance on a free kick from outside the penalty area (in the 35th minute).”
York hosted and beat the Raiders 3-0 on Sept. 6.
“It was a 1-0 game until the last 40 seconds of the first half,” said Hart. “We played pretty well and competed again them.”
FA played Gray-New Gloucester to a scoreless draw on the road on Sept. 8.
“We had a bunch of chances in that game, including in overtime,” Hart said. “We were a little unlucky.”
Fryeburg fell 6-0 at home to Wells (3-1) last Wednesday. The Warriors scored the opening goal within 30 seconds of the match and went on to build a 6-0 lead at the half.
“We took a step backward in that game,” said Hart. “We weren’t ready to play, and, when you fall behind that early, it can be deflating.”
The Raiders were on the road at Freeport on Wednesday for a match under the lights. Results were not known as of press time.
Mayhan is back in goal for FA this season.
“She’s solid and typically lights out in net,” Hart said, praising his keeper. Priestman is the backup goalie.
Playing in the defensive third this season will be Gerry, Chaine, Keaten, Forest, Whelan and Galligan. In the midfield, it will be Bariteau, Southwick, Zimmel, Maillett, Sartory, Daigle Audette, Astraukas and Baptista, while up front are Byrne, Rousey, Shackford and True.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.