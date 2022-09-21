FRYEBURG — The beautiful game is becoming more and more popular at Fryeburg Academy. Last year, in his first season at the helm, Coach Dave Hart had a record 45 girls come out for soccer. That number has grown to over 50 in 2022.

“We’ve got plenty of depth,” Hart said, smiling. “Having a lot of girls is a good problem to have. It’s great that so many want to be on the team.”

