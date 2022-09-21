CONWAY — The Kennett High field hockey team had a successful Homecoming weekend. The Eagles defeated Carroll County rivals Kingswood 3-1 before a large enthusiastic crowd at Centola Field on Saturday. They continued their winning ways with an impressive 2-0 defeat of visiting Oyster River on Tuesday.

The wins lifted Kennett to 5-2 on the season and keeps it in the hunt to host a home playoff game next month. The hometown flock is on a mission.

