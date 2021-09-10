CONWAY — Although currently the only Kennett High squad required to wear masks to play due to COVID-19, the volleyball is happy to be back on the court and hopes to get in a full season of serving, setting and spiking.
The Eagles opened their season on the road with two matches. They were at Farmington last Friday night. The host Tigers, who do not have any mask restrictions for its players or spectators, won a hard-fought 3-1 contest.
Plymouth hosted and topped the girls from Conway 3-0 on Tuesday.
Coach Craig Bartolomei's team played a limited schedule in the fall due to the virus.
In open tournament play, the Eagles hosted a first-round match but fell 3-0 to Farmington, which went on to reach the Final Four in Division III. KHS played the Tigers tough, falling 25-20, 25-13 and 25-15 in the first round.
The Eagles lost nine seniors — Brianna Boynton, Amirah Daugherty, Shauna Hacking, Jaden Judge, Hannah Marx, Sierra McManus, Amelia Monteiro, Arianna Ponte-Rodriguez and Alexis Smith — to graduation last June.
Members of this year’s varsity team include the lone senior Jocelyn Henry; juniors Grace Acone, Angelina Adams, Victoria Brocato, Karina Knapp, Annabelle Light, and Lagan Tatarczuk; sophomores Kylie Jacobs-Carr and Stella Keeler; and freshman Hailey Boynton.
Members of the reserve team are juniors Ceili Mahoney, Cassy Nigro, Phoenix Sabatini and Lillian Whitney; sophomores Arilyn Blake, Dupre Haley and Kathryn Strout; and freshmen Marilyn Allen, Melissa Bunker, Isis Coombs, Arianna Daugherty, Haley Davidson, Jemma Dimock, Emma Geoffrey, Jenna Jordan, Bella King and Naomi Plummer.
“It’s a really junior-heavy team,” said Bartolomei. “Of the 30 girls out, 10-12 have never really played before. We just had two girls ask (last Thursday) if they could come out for the team and I said sure but you’ll start on the reserves and have to work your way up. I’m not going to cut anyone if they want to be part of our team.”
Bartolomei, who is in his third year at the helm of the program, will be joined by new reserve team Coach Robin Ward and Assistant Coach Jordan Dodge.
“Robin played in college,” he said. “Having someone else who has played the game is going to be a big help. I can just focus on the varsity. It makes my job a whole lot easier because the last two years I’ve coached the reserves, too.”
Henry and Knapp are this year’s team captains.
“I think the success of the season is all going to come down to receiving,” Bartolomei said. “I have confidence we’ll serve fairly well. If we can receive and move well enough and get to the ball, I think we’ll be competitive.”
He added: “We’re shooting for 80 percent on our serves.”
Bartolomei said a few members of the varsity squad — Boynton, Brocato and Light, who are all setters; Jacobs-Carr, an outside hitter; and Mahoney, a middle hitter — will also see action with the reserves to gain valuable playing time.
“I go about eight deep at this point,” Bartolomei said of his first team. “There are seven players who will play a lot. Unfortunately, we lose some players to driver’s ed., which is a real shame.”
Henry is a middle hitter for the team, while Knapp is a setter; Acone, a weak side hitter; Keeler, an outside hitter; Tatarczuk, an outside hitter; Arias, a middle hitter; and Adams, the libero.
The libero is a player specialized in defensive skills: the libero must wear a contrasting jersey color from his or her teammates and cannot block or attack the ball when it is entirely above net height. When the ball is not in play, the libero can replace any back-row player, without prior notice to the officials.
Bartolomei said the Eagles will play primarily a 5-1 or 6-2 offense.
The 5-1 has one setter playing all six rotations along with five attackers — two outside hitters, two middle blockers and one opposite. The 6-2 has two setters and six attackers — two outside hitters, two middle blockers and two opposites.
Acone and Adams are the team’s top receivers while Keeler and Tatarczuk are also capable receivers, who are athletic and move well, according to Bartolomei.
Bartolomei is also a volunteer coach and a member of the Mt. Washington Valley Volleyball Club (formerly known as the Killian Mountaineers), which plays under the umbrella of the New England Region Volleyball Association (ages 6-18) and is made up primarily by players from Conway, North Conway, Bartlett, Jackson, Madison, Freedom, Center Conway, Fryeburg, Chatham, Meredith, Wolfeboro, Ossipee, Tamworth, Berlin, Brownfield, Eaton, Effingham and Gorham.
That’s one of the things Bartolomei wants to do is to grow the game. While there is not a direct feeder program at Kennett Middle School, he has been introducing the sport to grade-school student-athletes in the valley, giving them a first-hand look at how it’s played.
As for goals, Bartolomei wants his squad to improve daily, have fun and develop a passion for the sport.’
“I’m not telling myself we’ll go 12-4 or 10-6,” he said, “but I do think we can play with some tams if we can receive serve. I will say, I really like this team and I think we’ll be a better receiving team.”
Kennett is scheduled to play its home-opener on Friday at 5:30 p.m. when Belmont (1-0) comes to town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.