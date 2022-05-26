FRYEBURG — It’s big meet time for the Fryeburg Academy track team, but unfortunately, the big meets are coinciding with other big events such as prom and graduation, forcing number of Raiders to make difficult choices.
FA closed the book on its regular-season last Friday when it make the short trek to Hiram, Maine for a six-school meet hosted by Sacopee Valley.
“A beautiful day with perfect weather,” said Coach Kevin McDonald. “We only took 10 athletes as prom was that night and this Saturday at Lake Region for the Western Maine Conference looks equally dim for numbers of athletes as it is graduation at Fryeburg Academy.”
Participating in the meet were Poland, GNG, Seacoast, Sacopee Valley, Lake Region and Fryeburg Academy.
Highlights for the girls included sophomore Isabel Macht winning the 400 meters in 1:05.55.
“Not her best time of the season but very respectable regardless,” McDonald said. “This young athlete, only a 10h-grader, has a very bright future in athletics. Isabel is a captain this year and a well deserved honor. Always at practice, completes every workout and a joy to have on the team.
He added: “There are athletes that come along in a coaches career that light the lamp and Isabel is one of these. Always ready for the days work and always with a positive attitude not sure what else I could ask for. Where Isabel goes with this talent only time will tell but the sky is the limit.”
Macht was also fourth in the 200 meters in 29.88 and fifth in the high jump at 4’4”.
Fellow freshman Enna Carbone was seventh in the 200 meters in 32.1 and 12th in the 400 meters in 1:14.68.
Freshman Aleigha Monroe was 19th in the 200 in 1:01.3, and 33rd in the 100-meter dash in 24.55.
Hailey Littlefield, a freshman, was 18th in the 400 meters in 1:24.25.
For the boys, sophomore Zach Emery was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 19.04; fifth in the 300 hurdles in 50.22; and 15th in the javelin with a throw of 72’8”.
“Zack Emery dipped under 20 seconds in the dash hurdles,” said McDonald. “Fantastic day for Zack — he’s been chasing this barrier all season. Only a sophomore, Zack will soon be a force in the hurdles.
He added: “Zack three-stepped the entire race and that is the door to success in the dash hurdles. He’s quiet, does the work at practice and is seeing the rewards. Zack’s name will soon be up on the school records board and that will be well deserved.”
McDonald sees good things ahead for Macht and Emery.
“I am so happy to be a part of both these athletes careers,” he said.
Sophomore Luke Staires was 10th in the 1,600 meters in 5:46.6 and was 15th in the 800 meters in 2:47.92.
Junior Aiden Dean was 19th in the 100-meter dash in 13.63 and 20th in the 200 meters in 28.94.
Jonah Densmore, a sophomore, was seventh in the discus at 70’1” and 24th in the javelin at 59’8”.
Ben Allocio, a junior, was 14th in the discus at 60’4”; 22nd in the javelin at 61’1”; and 19th in the shot put at 21’3.5”.
Sophomore Sam Johnson was 12th in the discus with a throw of 61’11” and 25th in the javelin with a toss of 49’4”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.