FRYEBURG — The last two Tuesdays have proven kind to the Fryeburg Academy (2-3) girls’ tennis team, garnering matching 5-0 sweeps over Oxford Hills (0-3) on April 27 and again over North Yarmouth Academy (0-3) on May 4. These were sandwiched around a challenging 5-0 defeat to perennial powerhouse Cape Elizabeth (3-0) on Monday.
In the match against NYA, Coach Chris Chaffee felt that "playing Cape motivated the girls to challenge themselves. . .(against NYA) was an awesome performance" in which the girls played with "intense focus and passion."
No. 1 Daryna Serediuk improved her record to 2-3 on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Chaffee notes, "Daryna never beats herself and doesn't miss. Her consistency makes her hard to beat."
Senior Marra MacMillan won her second singles match by 6-4, 6-1, to get her record at 3-2. Chaffee observed, "MacMillan did a great job harnessing her power and played the percentages well.”
At third singles Naomi Harper earned her second win of the year winning comfortably., 6-0, 6-0. Chaffee praised Harper: "Naomi is very steady and can grind down her opponents."
The Raiders first doubles duo of Ainsley Foster and Chloey Sartori were victorious by 6-4, 6-1. Alana Cini and Riley Miller completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win at second doubles.
A week earlier, the Raiders battled through some tough winds to pick up their first match victory of the season. Serendiak, MacMillan and Harper each swept their single matches in straight sets. The consistent No. 1 doubles tandem of Foster and Sartory, "stayed dialed in to pull out their match at 6-2, 7-5 to get their first win (1-1), according to Chaffee. Captain Cini partnered with Miller to play"tough and sound" tennis, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
