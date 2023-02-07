FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team saw its two-game win streak snapped by rivals Lake Region last week as the Lakers swept a home-and-home series to earn bragging rights and pick up the Heel points. The Raiders rebound nicely sweeping a home-and-home series from Poland, winning 58-38 at the Knights’ castle Jan. 19 and rolled 67-33 at home three days later.

The Lakers (8-2) defeated the host Raiders (4-8) by a single point, 43-42, in a nip-and-tuck battle in the Wadsworth Arena on Jan. 10. In the rematch, Jan. 14, in Naples, Maine, Lake Region used interior play and outscored the girls from Fryeburg 31-9 over the second and third quarters en route to a 61-39 victory.

