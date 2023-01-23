FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team opened a home-and-home series with Poland on Tuesday and took care of business at home, winning 69-46.
The two teams were scheduled to meet again on Friday in Poland, Maine, but the contest was postponed a day due to Winter Storm Iggy, but that didn’t deter or slow down the Raiders, who won easily 67-46.
The Raiders improved to 7-5 with the wins while the Knights slipped to 3-8.
In the first encounter, FA came out hot in the first quarter with outstanding defense rebounding and excellent shooting. You could almost see the air leaving the Poland balloon. The Knights took control of the tip, and immediately took the ball to the rack, however they missed the lay-up.
Less than 30 seconds into the game and “The General” Gunnar Saunders had his first rebound. Saunders and Joao Teixeria Orlando dominated the boards at both ends. Orlando and Bryce Richardson used dribble penetration to create lay-up opportunities. They were both beneficiaries of some nice dish passes from Saunders and Camden Johnson. Orlando’s natural ability was more than Poland could handle.
The Raiders led 22-5 at the end of the first quarter and the result was nice in doubt. The Raiders came out slow in the second stanza while Poland had a surge. At the mid point of the quarter, FA led 22-11.
The halftime horn sounded with the Raiders on top 27-13.
FA turned it on again in the fourth frame for the win.
Saunders, according to Coach Daniel Thomas stuffed the stat sheet. “The General” had nine points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block. Orlando was the game’s high scorer with 20 points. He also had 10 big rebounds and two blocks.
In the second half, Orlando was in such control of defending the bucket he was almost daring the Knights to bring it to the hoop.
There were also great contributions off the Raider bench by Idan Or and Helwig Jagger who contributed eight points apiece. Or added seven rebounds to his stat sheet, according to Thomas.
On Saturday, once again the Knight could not defend the potent FA offense. Orlando led the Raiders in scoring with 20 big points. He found the basket from all over the floor, including six field goals, a pair of three-pointers and two free throws.
Orlando drove to the hoop frequently, while also enjoying the rebound put back as the door always seemed open. Of course, by sinking two treys, the Knights had to respect that ability. When they came out to protect the three-point line it opened up lanes for dribble penetration.
Also hot on the offensive end for the Raiders was Saunders who marched through Poland for 11 big points including. Jaggar contributed eight points all from the floor. Once again, Or came off the bench to score eight key points in the win.
FA is scheduled to host Wells (4-7) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.), travel to York (6-4) on Thursday (6:30 p.m.) and host Cape Elizabeth (4-5) on Saturday (4:30 p.m.).
