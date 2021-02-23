By James Anderson
FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team shook off a sluggish 16-8 first-quarter deficit to defeat Mountain Valley 68-63 last Wednesday in Rumford. The Raiders extended their win streak to two in a row two nights later with a 48-30 dismantling of Greely in Cumberland, Maine.
According to Coach Sedge Saunders, against Mountain Valley, it was the defensive intensity and the ability to score off of turnovers that allowed the Raiders to erase the early first-quarter 16-8 deficit to lead by two, 30-28, at the halftime intermission.
Fryeburg (3-1) led 45-42 after three frames.
Armel Majoli was the high-scorer on the night with 20 points. Armel also hit two big threes to spark the Raiders.
Will Hallam and Eli Mahan were strong inside all night controlling the backboards. Will, according to Saunders, showed that he is learning how to put himself in a position to score at the varsity level banging home 13 in the Raider win. Gunnar Saunders also ripped the nets for 10 points.
Airick Richard led the Falcons (1-2) with 19 points.
Against Greely, the boys from Fryeburg led from wire-to-wire outscoring the Rangers (0-2) in every quarter. FA led 11-7 after the first period; 21-12 at halftime; and 33-21 after three quarters.
Eli Mahan was a Black Bear on a mission netting a game-high 16 points while helping Fryeburg control the rebounding department. Teammate Kyeni Musembi added 12 points, Bobby Hallam had six; Kyle Littlefield, five; Will Hallam, three; and Eloi Terricbras, Roy Mugabe and Saunders each had two.
Fryeburg was scheduled to host the Patriots of Gray-New Gloucester on Tuesday. Results were not known as of press time.
The Raiders are slated to travel to Gray on Thursday (7 p.m.) to wrap up a home-and-home series.
