CONWAY — Traditionally, the Top 10 finishers in GS and slalom at the divisional state meets earned skiers an invitation to the prestigious Meet of Champions, but this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the field was winnowed to seven boys and seven girls for each of the divisions. Still, Kennett High was well-represented at the 2021 Meet Meet of Champions, last Thursday at the Mittersill Ski Area at Cannon Mountain in Franconia. Eight Eagles — Ashley Garside, Skyler Sayers, Mackenzie Carr, Allie Hussey and Amy Burton for the girls and Parker Coleman, Reed Karnopp and Cole Siefer for the boys.
The KHS girls successfully repeated as Division II State Alpine champs, while the hometown boys were the state Division II runner-ups.
“Ashley (Garside), Skyler (Sayers), Mackenzie (Carr), Allie (Hussey) and Amy (Burton) represented Kennett (in the Meet of Champions),” Laurel Zengilowski, Eagles’ head alpine coach, said. “For the boys, we’ll have Cole (Siefer), Parker (Coleman) and Reed (Karnopp).
For the girls at Cannon, Concord’s Savannah Shannon had the fastest two runs to win the GS in 1:21:64. She was joined on the podium by Emme Bell of Concord and Kennett’s Garside, who were second and third, respectively, in 1:22.37 and 1:22.95.
Sayers was seventh overall in 1:25.07, followed by Carr, 21st, 1:30.97; and Hussey and Burton did not finish their second runs.
For the boys, Plymouth’s Dylan Welch had the fastest two runs to win in 1:15.37. He was joined on the podium by Eli Gadbois of Bow, second, 1:17.22; and Lin-Wood’s Charles Loukes, third, 1:17.50.
Karnopp led the KHS boys finishing 22nd in 1:25.56; Siefer and Coleman did not finish their first runs.
In slalom for the boys, Welch made it a true daily double, winning the race by 3 seconds in 1:10.34. Bow’s Patrick Wachsmuth was second, 1:13.51, and Kevin McDonough of Concord was third in 1:13.62.
Coleman was 16th in 1:21.03 to lead the KHS boys, while Karnopp was 24th, 1:29.57; and Siefer, who has the second-fastest first run, did not finish his second run.
For the girls, Sophie Bell of Profile posted the fastest two runs to collect the win in 1:18.18. Shannon was second in 1:19.52, while Bedford’s Audrey Purnell took third, 1:21.21.
Garside led the girls from Conway, finishing fifth in 1:23.01. She was followed by Sayers, seventh, 1:25.24; Hussey, ninth, 1:27.31; Carr, 21st, 1:37.48; and Burton 30th, 2:05.44.
The Kennett girls left no doubt as to who is the top ski team in the Granite State on Feb. 10 when the Eagles turned in dominating performances in GS and slalom at Crotched Mountain in Bennington to ski away with the Division II State Alpine Championship. The successful title defense saw the Eagles beat their closest foe, Hanover, by 48 points.
Kennett took team honors with 769 points, followed by Hanover, 721; Souhegan, 697; ConVal, 676; Bow, 632; Oyster River, 609; Windham, 574; Goffstown, 573; Kingswood, 558; Pembroke, 514; Hollis-Brookline, 358; and Merrimack Valley, 162.
KHS won the morning GS with 381 points, with Hanover just 14 points behind.
ConVal’s Molly Dishong had the fastest second run (33.77), to come from behind to narrowly edged Kennett sophomore Ashley Garside, who had the fastest first run (33.52), by the blink of the eye, 1:07.47 to 1:07.49. Fellow Eagle Skyler Sayers completed the podium in third, 1:08.38.
Mackenzie Carr was the next Eagle to finish, placing sixth in 1:09.49, followed by Amy Burton, 13th, 1:11.26; Allie Hussey, who had to hike on the first run but turned in the fifth-fastest second run, 58th, 1:42.92; and Morgan Carr, who disqualified on her first run.
In slalom, the girls from Conway saved their best for last skiing away with the title with 388 points. The Marauders were a distant second with 354. KHS placed four skiers in the top 6.
Dishong made it a true daily-double by adding the slalom crown to her GS win. She had the fastest two runs (39.26 and 30.14) to win by more than 2 seconds in 1:19.48.
The podium was identical to the morning GS, with Garside and Sayers finishing second and third, respectively, in 1:22.93 and 1:23.94.
Hussey was fifth in 1:24.56, followed by Burton, sixth, 1:26.36; Mackenzie Carr, eighth, 1:27.53; and Morgan Carr, 10th, 1:28.22.
Hanover placed four skiers in the top 10 in slalom to come from behind to beat Kennett High for the Division 2 State Boy’s Alpine Championship at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Feb. 11. The Eagles, who led after the morning GS, had a few hiccups in slalom with its fourth skier finishing 28th overall.
Hanover took team honors in the 11-school meet with 755.5 points. KHS was second with 736, while defending champs Bow, finished third with 705.5 points.
Rounding out the field were Hollis-Brookline, 697; Oyster River, 632; ConVal, 608; Souhegan, 589; Kingwood, 577; Pembroke, 508; Windham, 505; and Goffstown, 481.
Kennett got off to a terrific start in the giant slalom by taking team honors with 385 points. Hanover was second, 374.5, and Bow was a distant third with 349.5. The hometown flock placed four skiers in the top eight.
Highlighting the GS was the performance of Kennett sophomore Cole Siefer, who had the two fastest runs (23.61 and 23.63) to win the race in 47.24.
Senior Parker Coleman was fourth overall in 48.69, followed by Reed Karnopp, sixth, 49.01; Bobby Graustein, eighth, 49.10; Carter Tasker, 10th, 49.43; and Connor West, 14th, 50.26.
In slalom, Siefer was in third, 1:09.12. Kennett’s next finisher was Graustein, who was 11th in 1:15.55. He was followed by Karnopp, 14th, 1:18.87; Tasker, 28th, 1:30.48; West, 52nd, 1:54.56; and Coleman, who disqualified on his first run.
