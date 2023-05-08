CONWAY — As the season nears the midpoint, the good news is the Kennett High baseball team is playing its best ball of the spring. The Eagles find themselves riding a two-game winning streak heading into a pivotal week with four games scheduled.
KHS went on the road Friday and celebrated senior captain Sam Seavey’s 18th birthday in style with an 8-0 victory over Sanborn in Kingston.
The hometown flock was scheduled to play Oyster River on Saturday, but with no umpires available, the game was moved to Sunday afternoon. Kennett proved it can on Sundays and hold down a lead with a thrilling 4-3 victory.
The wins lifted the Eagles to 4-5 on the season and into 11th place in the Division II standings. They have already surpassed last year’s win total (three).
“These two wins were important,” Josh McAllister, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We knew coming into this stretch that everyone was sort of bunched up in the standings and that everyone is capable of beating each other. We knew these were games we had to win, and we played well doing it.”
Against Sanborn (3-5), the host Indians had no answer for Seavey on the mound. The “Birthday Boy” dominated in a complete game win.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen Sam be more efficient,” said McAllister. “He needed just 38 pitches to get through the first four innings and just over 80 for the complete game. He only had four strikeouts which shows how efficient there was.”
The Eagles also were solid defensively, playing an error-free game. Flashing the leather and turning in a few web gems was senior captain Bridger Viger at first base.
“Bridger made some phenomenal play,” McAllister said.
He added: “Our strategy was to come out and put pressure on Sanborn from the beginning by being aggressive. We wanted to score first and put up four runs in the top of the first inning.”
The boys from Conway got great production from the bottom third of the batting order with Mathew Charrette, Viger and Caleb Bradford combing for six hits.
“Sanborn is solid,” said McAllister. “They’ve competed with a lot of good teams. It just goes to show how congested this division is. The story of the day was Sam Seavey. He helped himself with a couple of hits and was a stud on the mound.”
Kennett got its second complete game in as many outings when sophomore Logan Ramsey went the distance to beat Oyster River (4-3) on Sunday.
“With five games in seven days, Sam and Logan took a ton of pressure off our bullpen,” McAllister said. “Saving guys was critical and they made it possible.”
The Eagles were solid defensively with Jacob Brown at third base accounting for seven 5-3 (third to first base) putouts to Viger.
“He put on a clinic,” said McAllister.
The defensive highlight, however, was a rare 4-3 (second-first base) popup. There was a pop to second that bounced off Seavey’s forehead and Viger made a diving catch to record the out.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” McAllister said, adding that Seavey was unscathed on the play.
The visiting Bobcats scored twice in the top of the first inning, but Kennett answered with a run in it's half of the inning on the first of two Seavey doubles.
“We kept chipping away and went up 4-3 in the middle innings,” McAllister said. “This was a big win for us because it’s the first time that we’ve had a close game where we had to hold onto the lead to win. I think that’s a good sign.”
The boys from Durham did make it interesting in the final frame. Oyster River got two runners on first and second, but Ramsey shut the door.
“The plan was for Logan to go six (innings),” McAllister said, “but he only needed seven pitches to get through the inning. He and Devin (Jakubec, catcher) both came to me and asked to let him finish it out.”
Jack Robinson, Charrette, Seavey and Viger each had two hits in the win, while freshman Owen Robertson, playing centered, drove in his first varsity run.
“It was a team win for sure,” McAllister said, smiling.
Kennett was scheduled to host Carroll County rival Kingswood (5-3) on Monday afternoon. Results were not known as of press time. The Eagles were looking to earn a season split, after committing nine errors on Opening Day in an 11-6 loss to the Knights in Wolfeboro.
Kennett is scheduled to host Laconia (0-6) on Wednesday (4 p.m.); entertain John Stark (4-3) on Friday (4 p.m.); and close out the week hosting Inter-Lakes (3-4 in Division III) on Saturday (noon).
“It’s a big week,” said McAllister. “We can really help ourselves by playing well.”
