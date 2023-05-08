KHS Baseball - Logan Ramsey pitching - game face

Sophomore pitcher Logan Ramsey pitched a complete game to beat Oyster River 4-3 at home on Sunday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — As the season nears the midpoint, the good news is the Kennett High baseball team is playing its best ball of the spring. The Eagles find themselves riding a two-game winning streak heading into a pivotal week with four games scheduled.

KHS went on the road Friday and celebrated senior captain Sam Seavey’s 18th birthday in style with an 8-0 victory over Sanborn in Kingston.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.