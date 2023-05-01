CONWAY — A little bit of rain didn’t deter stateline neighbors Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High from competing in the first of two home meets for the Eagles last Tuesday. The Kennett boys and girls took team honors in the eight-school meet, which was the season-opener for the Raiders (see related).
“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said of the weather. “It rained a bit, but we got the majority of the meet in without rain.”
He added: “It was a great meet, our girls and boys both had good days. It was one of those days where the weather wasn’t fine, but we got through it thanks to great volunteers, plus the great support from our grounds crew. There were a lot of great performances all things considered.”
For the girls, the host Eagles won the meet with 164 points, followed by Mascoma Valley, 72; White Mountains, 60; St. Thomas, 47; Berlin, 44; Fryeburg, 37; and Bishop Brady, 11.
For the boys, Kennett earned bragging rights with 122.5 points, followed by St. Thomas, 81; Kingswood, 62; Mascoma Valley, 60; Fryeburg, 58; Bishop Brady, 40; White Mountains, 32; and Berlin 28.
Results for the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 12.77): Josie MacDonald, 13th, 18.19; and Isabella Sidoti, 15th, 21.47.
For FA: Hazel Lewis, eighth, 16.02; Cara Sia Yoo, ninth, 16.38; and Wasp Harlow, 14th, 19.70.
200-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 26.50): Gabriella Cubero, fifth, 30.32; Vanessa VanDyne, 10th, 31.74; Hannah Smith, 18th, 34.77; and MacDonald, 25th, 39.78.
For FA: Eliza Thorne, third, 28.98; Enna Carbone, seventh, 30.64; Yoo, 15th, 33.41; Haley Littlefield, 17th, 33.98; Kate Owens, 20th, 35.14; Anne-Brckett Clark, 24th, 35.29; and Barbara Stumpf-Artero, 26th, 29.83; and Harlow, 28th, 48.00.
400-meter dash (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 1:01.48): Autumn Verran, seventh, 1:13.23.
“Piper ran a season-best in the 400 and made it look really easy,” said Livingston. “Then she came back and won the 3,200, was the anchor on our 4X400 relay team, coming from behind to reel in the win; and (joking) in her spare time, she was an inch off her PR in the long jump.”
For FA: Isabel Macht, second, 1:07:05; Carbone, fifth, 1:12.50; Littlefield, ninth, 1:16.10; Anne-Brackett Clark, 11th, 1:19.14; Owens, 13th, 1:24.26; Stumpf-Artero, 16th, 1:36.94; and Madeline Beckwith, 17th, 1:43.96.
800 meters (won by Ava Malloy, St. Thomas, 2:51.63). For FA: Kacey-Jane Clark, fifth, 3:57.48.
1,600 meters (won by Abigayle McCusker, White Mountains, 6:09.54): Jewelz Gorham, third, 6:14.88; and Stephanie Kendzierski, fifth, 6:33.26.
3,200 meters (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 13:35.19): Gorham, fourth, 14:19.18.
100-meter hurdles (won by Vanessa VanDyne, Kennett, 21.73).
300-meter hurdles (won by Stephanie Kendzierski, Kennett, 1:01.50).
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Annabelle Light, VanDyne, Cubero and Wheat — 55.93).
For FA: Yoo, Lewis, Stumpf-Artero and Sooyeon Oh, 1:06.28.
4X400 relay (won by Kennett — Lopashanski, Cubero, Gorham and Kendzierski — 4:56.08).
For FA: Macht, Littlefield, Carbone and Thorne, third, 5:12.52.
Long jump (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 15’2.5”): Wheat, second, 15’1.5”; and Verran, fifth, 11’7.5”.
Triple jump (won by Vanessa VanDyne, Kennett, 27’8.5”): Verran, second, 27’6.5”).
Shot put (won by Emily Brewster, Mascoma Valley, 30’1”); Light, fourth, 25’9.5” (PR); Zoe Groves, eighth, 19’7.75”; Smith, 12th, 17’1.25”; Molly Rodriguez, 14th, 15’8.75”; and Sidoti, 17th, 10’9”.
Discus (won by Annabelle Light, Kennett, 70’10”, a new PR): Groves, ninth, 39’; Angelina Legare, 13th, 32’6”; and Rodriguez, 15th, 32’1”.
For FA: Oh, 11th, 35’9”.
Javelin (won by Annabelle Light, Kennett, 92’6”, a new PR): Smith, third, 63’4”; and Groves, eighth, 48’6”.
For FA: Littlefield, second, 64’9”; and Lewis, sixth, 54’4”.
“Annabelle set PRs in all three throwing events, plus she ran leadoff on our 4X100 relay team,” Livingston said. “She’s the quintessential captain, a leader by example. She had a fantastic day. Sometimes you get what you deserve and Annabelle certainly deserves this success.”
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Jack Beauchesne, Bishop Brady, 11.55): Tyler Walcott, fifth, 12.06; Logan Troon, seventh, 12.37; Ross Stephens, eighth, 12.50; Devon Glackin, 15th, 13.31; Lance Sholik, 21st, 14.89; and Isac Nelson, 25th, 15.69.
For FA: Jacob Adams, second, 11.83; and Haruki Takagi, 11th, 12.81.
200-meter dash (won by Jack Beauchesne, Bishop Brady, 23.38): Troon, fifth, 25.56; Stephens, sixth, 25.66; Glackin, 13th, 27.03; Charlie Doherty, 19th, 28.14; Sholik, 26th, 31.77; and Nelson, 29th, 32.69.
For FA: Takagi, 10th, 26.56; Andrew Irwin, 14th, 27.19; and Evan Burns, 25th, 31.41.
400 meters (won by Carter Nadeau, Mascoma Valley, 54.76): Doherty, seventh, 1:02:14.
For FA: Irwin, 10th, 1:03.84; and Jun Watanabe, 16th, 1:12.74.
800 meters (won by Oliver Schartner, St. Thomas, 2:22.44): Jack Jarell, 11th, 2:49.46; Mikey Lyons, 12th, 2:55.66; Jonah Katz, 13th, 3:12.58; and Finn Lajoie, 14th, 3:18.55.
For FA: Luke Staires, 10th, 2:48.15.
1,600 meters (won by Ben Biche, Kennett, 5:06.34, a new PR): William Odell, 10th, 5:38.93; Lyons, 16th, 6:36.87; and Lajoie, 17th, 6:53.25.
For FA: Arkie Baptista, fourth, 5:14.48; and Staires, 13th, 6:01.57.
3,200 meters (won by Ben Biche, Kennett, 11:04.01, a new PR): Odell, seventh, 13:23.15; and Jarell, eighth, 14:19.76.
“Ben probably had his finest performance in track in his career,” said Livingston.
110-meter hurdles (won by Zackary Emery, Fryeburg, 18.78): Sebastian Brochu, second, 20:61.
300-meter hurdles (won by Tyler McCluskey, Kennett, 47.32): Brochu, third, 51.56.
For FA: Emery, second, 49.15.
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Troon, Stephens, Glackin and Walcott — 47.65).
For FA: Adams, Geri Daui, Takagi and Samuel Johnson, fifth, 53.07.
4X400 relay (won by St. Thomas, 3:59.24): McCluskey, Stephens, Odell and Glackin, second, 4:09.36.
For FA: Emery, Irwin, Staires and Baptista, third, 4:17.
High jump (won by Nash Harrigan, Kennett, 5’8”): Beckett Clark, fifth, 5’; McCluskey, sixth, 4’10”; and Rob Burton, eighth, 4’8”.
For FA: Baptista, third, 5’4”.
Long jump (won by Jacob Adams, Fryeburg, 19’7.5”): Harrigan, second, 18’5.5”; Troon, fourth, 16’8.75”; Clark, eighth, 15’.
For FA: Baptista, fifth, 16’8.75”.
Triple jump (won by Nash Harrigan, Kennett, 38’9.5” in a PR): Odell, third, 29’9”.
Shot put (won by Caleb Russo, Kingswood, 40’4”): Owen Arias, second, 37’4.25”.
For FA: Tristin Nylin, sixth, 28’1”; Jonah Densmore, 16th, 25’9”; Johnson, 17th, 25’8.25”; Benjamin Allocco, 18th, 25’4”.
Discus (won by Garrett Giovagnoli, Mascoma Valley, 109’): Aidan Parsons, sixth, 72’3”; Katz, 10th, 66’3”; and Arias, 19th, 56’4”.
For FA: Densmore, seventh, 71’4”; Johnson, 13th, 64’4”; and Nylin, 21st, 49’11”.
Javelin (won by Caleb Russo, Kingswood, 140’1”): Arias, seventh, 80’4”; and Sholik, 12th, 68’1” and Lyons, 16th, 61’7”.
For FA: Nylin, sixth, 81’10”; Allocco, ninth, 78’; Johnson, 11th, 69’3”; and Densmore, 18th, 58’2”.
Kennett is scheduled to host Fryeburg, Kingswood, Merrimack Valley and White Mountains on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Eagles are scheduled to honor their seniors in a brief ceremony at 3:30 p.m.
