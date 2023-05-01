CONWAY — A little bit of rain didn’t deter stateline neighbors Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High from competing in the first of two home meets for the Eagles last Tuesday. The Kennett boys and girls took team honors in the eight-school meet, which was the season-opener for the Raiders (see related).

“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said of the weather. “It rained a bit, but we got the majority of the meet in without rain.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.