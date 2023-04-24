CONWAY — Fielding woes continue to plague the Kennett High baseball team. Despite no glove love, the Eagles came oh-so-close to going 3-0 last week.

KHS opened the week by topping Laconia 7-2 on the road on April 17; came from behind to beat Berlin 10-4 in its home-opener on Wednesday, but saw a 7-0 lead slip away into a 10-9 loss, courtesy of five unearned runs, at Bow on Friday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.