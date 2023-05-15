CONWAY — Four matches in five days proved no problem for the Kennett High girls’ tennis team. The Eagles swept all four contests and came into the final week of the regular season riding an impressive seven-match win streak.
KHS won a 5-4 thriller on the road over Plymouth (8-2 in Division III) to open the week on May 8, followed by a 9-0 road win over Manchester West (1-9) on Wednesday; an 8-1 win over rival Kingswood (3-6) at home on Thursday; and a 7-2 victory north of Pinkham Notch over Berlin (4-7 in Division III).
The wins lifted the Eagles to 9-2 and into fourth place in the Division II standings.
The Eagles hosted top-ranked and undefeated Oyster River (10-0) on Monday. Results were not known as of press time.
“It’s been a good run and should be a tough match this afternoon,” Duncan Yarworth, Eagles’ head coach, said Monday morning.
He added: “I think we really have some good leadership within the team as well as depth in the lineup which is always a good combination.”
At Plymouth, the Eagles ad Bobcats split the six singles, setting the stage for some dramatic doubles play.
In singles, at No. 1, Joce Anzaldi topped J. Benoit 8-2; at No. 2, Gracie Baillargeon beat S. Inwood 8-5; at No. 3, E. Smith edged McKayla Dockham 8-6; at No. 4, R. Harris narrowly beat Carli Krebs 8-6; at No. 5, Mattie Macomber bested A. Gordon 8-3; and at No. 6, S. Sanborn beat Bella King in another close contest 8-6.
In doubles, at No. 1, Anzaldi/Baillargeon beat Benoit/Inwood 8-6; at No. 2, Smith/Harris edged Dockham/Krebs 8-1; and at No. 3, Macomber/King beat Gordon/H. Guilbert 8-0.
At Manchester West, the girls from Conway dominated play.
In singles, at No. 1, Anzaldi beat N. Spears 8-3; at No. 2, Baillargeon beat K. Thomas 8-3; at No. 3, Krebs beat A. Mejiaveja 8-0; at No. 4, Macomber beat K. Pierce 8-3; and at No. 5, Ceili Mahoney beat I. Quinonez 8-2; and King beat P. Valley 8-3.
In doubles, at No. 1, Anzaldi/Baillargeon beat Spears/Thomas 9-7; at No. 2, Krebs/Mahoney beat Quinonez/Mejiaveja 8-0; and at No. 3, Macomber/King beat Pierce/Valley 8-0.
Against Kingswood, Kennett took five of the six singles to win the match.
In singles, at No. 1, A. Dolliver beat Anzaldi 8-5; at No. 2, Baillargeon topped A. Lawlor 8-2; at No. 3, Dockham bested I. Bush 8-2; at No. 4, Krebs beat S. Perry 8-0; at No. 5, Macomber bested P. Seigars 8-1; and at No. 6, King topped R. Stevens 8-4.
In doubles, at No. 1, Anzaldi/Baillargeon beat Dolliver/Lawlor by DNP; at No. 2, Dockham/Krebs topped Perry/Bush 8-3; and at No. 3, Macomber/King beat Stevens/Seigars 8-4.
Against Berlin, the Eagles won four of the six singles and swept the doubles.
In singles, at No. 1, Leilah Horne beat Anzaldi 8-5; at No. 2, Baillargeon beat Redyn Munce 8-1; at No. 3, Dockham bested Abby Blais 8-5; at No. 4, Emma Randoes beat Macomber 8-1; at No. 5, Mahoney beat Lena Laudette 8-5; and at No. 6, King topped Paige Pouliot 8-0.
In doubles, at No. 1, Anzaldi/Baillargeon beat Horne/Munce 8-6; at No. 2, Dockham/Mahoney topped Blais/Randoes 8-1; and at No. 3, Macomber/King beat Laudette/Amaya Bledsoe 8-4
Kennett is scheduled to host Plymouth on Wednesday (4 p.m.) and close out the regular season at home against Berlin on Friday (4 p.m.)
Before Wednesday’s match, the Eagles will recognize seniors Leah Alkalay, Joce Anzaldi, McKayla Dockham, Carli Krebs and Ceili Mahoney for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
