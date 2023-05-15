05-04-23 KHS Girls Tennis dockham tighter
McKayla Dockham swings for the ball during the Kennett High girls' tennis match against Goffstown on May 4. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Four matches in five days proved no problem for the Kennett High girls’ tennis team. The Eagles swept all four contests and came into the final week of the regular season riding an impressive seven-match win streak.

KHS won a 5-4 thriller on the road over Plymouth (8-2 in Division III) to open the week on May 8, followed by a 9-0 road win over Manchester West (1-9) on Wednesday; an 8-1 win over rival Kingswood (3-6) at home on Thursday; and a 7-2 victory north of Pinkham Notch over Berlin (4-7 in Division III).

