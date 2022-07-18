CONCORD — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team’s “One Team One Mission” summer tournament tour continued on Saturday with a long day in Concord but ended on a winning note. The Eagles won the annual New Hampshire Technical Institute Girls High School Tournament, and their recipe for success was once again set up by an incredible defensive effort.
“This group battled through two sprained ankles, a badly bruised back, many trips to the trainer’s room as well as a very hot gym, but they won’t allow adversity to stop them,” said Coach Larry Meaders. “They play with class and they play as a team.”
Suiting up for the Eagles were forwards Catherine Chick, Sam Sidoti and Lagan Tatarczuk, along with guards Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias, Kaley Goodhart and Kaylee McLellan.
Meader said KHS got off to an uncharacteristically slow start on Saturday morning.
“The girls did not play their best in the opening game against Division I Londonderry,” he said, as they came up short, losing by four.
“After a great post-game team meeting the Eagles rebounded in a big way relying on their smothering defense to beat Division I Windham by 13 and Division II Coe-Brown Northwood by 20,” said Meader.
By going 2-1, the Eagles found themselves in a three-way tie at the top of the bracket.
“The tournament tie-breaker,” Meader said, “consisted of 3-minute games to determine the title game matchup. The ladies turned up their defense even more outscoring Windham 9-2 in their 3-minute game, setting up a rematch with Londonderry for the title.”
In the finals, which was a 12-minute game, Kennett dominated the Lancers.
“The Eagles had something to prove as they never gave Londonderry room to breathe, cruising to a 17-4 win,” said Meader.
The tourney win comes on the heels of the Eagles going 3-1 at the St. Joseph’s College Tournament in Standish, Maine earlier this month.
“We played some really good teams,” said Meader. “Defensively, the girls played great.”
Kennett beat Falmouth 34-17; won a 39-38 thriller over Central Mass.; and topped Mt. Abram of Salem, Maine, 42-19.
The game of that weekend came when the undefeated Eagles met fellow unbeaten Pentucket (from West Newbury, Mass.). Pentucket led by a point at halftime and went on to narrowly clip the Eagles 41-38.
“The girls battled for 40 minutes and even though they came up three points short, they proved what type of team they can be,” Meader said.
Kennett is scheduled to host Lake Region in summer league play in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Tuesday, July 20 at 6 p.m.
The Eagles are slated to play their third tournament in as many weekends when they venture to Epping this coming Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24, where they are the defending Cross Roads champs. Kennett is in the same bracket as ConVal, Epping and Exeter.
