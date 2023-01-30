Sophomore Daven Bailey, who had a career-high 27 points, stops a ball from going out of bounds during the Kennett High basketball game against Kingswood on Jan. 26. The Eagles won 49-45. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team went 2-1 last week, playing three games decided by just 11 points. It was a week where fans of the Eagles saw three nail-biters. The boys from Conway went on the road last Tuesday and won in Lebanon, 48-44, for the first time in more than a decade; followed that up with a 49-45 victory over Carroll County rivals Kingswood at home on Thursday, but fell 64-61 to the Knights on in Wolfeboro on Friday night.
Kennett sits at 6-5 in Division II and is tied for ninth with Bow.
“Lebanon (4-6) has a hall of fame coach (Keith Matte), who does a great job with that program,” Jack Loynd, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We’ve come close over there before but it’s the first time we left with a win.”
The Eagles had to work for everything against the Red Raiders, who led by five early in the fourth quarter. Jake Infinger knocked down a three-pointer to cut the deficit to two; KHS followed with a stop on the defensive end; and took the lead on its next possession with Ben Dougherty hitting a three-pointer.
KHS had a balanced scoring attack with Dougherty and Evan Koroski leading the team with 10 points apiece. Daven Bailey and Infinger added nine; Tavon Porter, five; Alex Clark, two; and Bo Noung, two.
Thursday’s game with Kingswood (5-5) was a makeup from a previously postponed contest due to the weather. Fans were treated to an entertaining, competitive ball game.
It was also a breakout offensive game for sophomore sensation Bailey, who had a career-high 27 points and was a beat around the basket.
“Daven was just dominant,” Loyd said, smiling. “He’s kind of a tough matchup for teams.”
He added: “The five thing about this group is we’ve had different guys stepping up every night, which had been nice to see.”
Bailey got his memorable night off to a quick start when he made a steal at half-court and drove for a layup to put the Eagles in front 2-0. He scored Kennett’s first six points and had 11 of its 14 first-quarter points. The Eagles led 14-8 after the opening period.
The Knights cut the deficit to 20-16 on a Brady Moulton layup with 1:58 to play in the first half, but Kennett closed the quarter on a 6-0 run (a Bailey layup; a Porter layup; and two Porter free throws) to lead 26-16 at the half.
The Eagles were able to maintain their 10-point advantage after three quarters, leading 38-28.
The Knights refused to go quietly in the fourth frame. Trailing 40-29, they outscored Kennett 9-2 over 3 minutes to pull within four, 42-39, James Yarling and Matt Jacobs buried back-to-back three-pointers; Jacobs converted a free throw; and Yarling made a layup.
Jacobs came down poised to trim the deficit to two with a layup with 2:06 to play, but Clark came up with a huge blocked shot, which led to a Bailey layup 6 seconds later and restored the lead to 44-38.
Casey Arsenault hit two free throws to cut the lead to four, and Moulton made it a one-point game when he hit a trey with 1:39 to play in regulation time.
With 33 seconds left, Dougherty made a foul shot to put Kennett up 45-43. His second shot hit off the rim and Clark grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He calmly sank both from the charity stripe to give Kennett a 47-43 with 25 seconds to play.
Emerson DeNitto cut the lead back to two when he made two foul shots with 21 tics left on the clock.
Dougherty was fouled with 19 seconds to play and hit one of two free throws to give Kennett a 48-45 lead.
The Knights turned the ball over with 7 seconds left on a backcourt violation and were forced to foul Dougherty again with 1.4 seconds to play. The talented senior hit the first free throw to grow the lead to four and close out the win.
Bailey led all scorers with 27 points; Dougherty added eight; Infinger, six; Clark, four; and Porter, four.
Jacobs led the Knights with 15 points; Moulton added 10; Arrsenault, five; Yarling, five; DeNitto, five; Brady Clark, three; and Will Crane, two.
Kennett is scheduled to host rival Plymouth (2-8) in the first of two games this winter (the second will be on Senior Night in Plymouth on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.).
KHS is expected to face a stiff challenge on Friday (6 p.m.) when it hosts Souhegan (9-1).
