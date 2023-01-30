CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team went 2-1 last week, playing three games decided by just 11 points. It was a week where fans of the Eagles saw three nail-biters. The boys from Conway went on the road last Tuesday and won in Lebanon, 48-44, for the first time in more than a decade; followed that up with a 49-45 victory over Carroll County rivals Kingswood at home on Thursday, but fell 64-61 to the Knights on in Wolfeboro on Friday night.

Kennett sits at 6-5 in Division II and is tied for ninth with Bow.

