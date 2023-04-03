Kennett High Senior Bridger Viger is waved around third base by Coach Josh McAllister against Lancaster, N.Y., in historic Holman Stadium at Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Fla., on Saturday. Lancaster won the game 9-5. (JOSH SPAULDING PHOTO)
The Kennett High baseball team played three games at historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida, from Thursday to Sunday. The Eagles went 1-2 on the trip, but had a blast. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Kennett High Senior Bridger Viger is waved around third base by Coach Josh McAllister against Lancaster, N.Y., in historic Holman Stadium at Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Fla., on Saturday. Lancaster won the game 9-5. (JOSH SPAULDING PHOTO)
Kennett High senior Jack Robinson delivers a pitch against Ketchikan, Alaska, in Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Fla., on Friday. The Eagles came from behind for the 12-11 victory and Robinson picked up the win. (JOSH SPAULDING PHOTO)
Kennett High Sophomore Devon Jakubec leads off of second base against Lancaster, N.Y., in historic Holman Stadium at Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Fla., on Saturday. Lancaster won the game 9-5. (JOSH SPAULDING PHOTO)
Kennett High senior Sam Seavey connects on a pitch against Ketchikan, Alaska, in Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Fla., on Friday. The Eagles came from behind for the 12-11 win. (JOSH SPAULDING PHOTO)
CONWAY — While much of the Mount Washington Valley was dealing with three inches of snow and rain on Saturday, the Kennett High baseball team was braving 95-degree temperatures on the historic Holman Stadium diamond in the famed Dodgertown complex the Los Angeles Dodgers called home for more than five decades in Vero Beach, Florida. And, they had an absolute blast. The Eagles went 1-2 on the trip which ran from Thursday to Sunday.
“It was awesome,” said Coach Josh McAllister. “We had a blast. On the way home we were like, how do we do this every year?” We played some really good teams and did a lot of things well.”
Thirteen players and three coaches flew out of Manchester on Thursday, departing from Kennett High by bus at 8:30 a.m. Joining McAllister were volunteer coaches Seth Allen and DJ Johnson.
Making the trip for the Eagles, who return 10 lettermen, were seniors Caleb Bradford, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Bridger Viger; juniors Zach Moore and Brody Nagle; and sophomores Jacob Brown, Matt Charette, Devon Jakubec and Logan Ramsey. Fellow sophomores Austin Silvia, David Silvia and Sawyer Hussey, who received late-season call-ups from the junior varsity, were also named this year’s varsity squad. Freshmen Guillermo Chavarria Burns and Owen Robertson have made the varsity team, too, but did not make the trip to Florida.
“I loaded the weekend up with all things baseball,” McAllister said.
Kennett hit in the Dodgetown batting cages on Thursday from 8-9:30 p.m. On Friday, the hometown flock had field practice from 7:30-9:30 a.m., batting cage practice from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; field practice from, 1-3 p.m., followed by a seven-inning game against Ketchikan, Alaska. The Eagles won the contest 12-11 in walk-off fashion.
“We had a good, intense practice on Friday morning,” said McAllister. “It was excellent. It wasn’t hot at that point. There was a good vibe being on the field with the palm tree in the outfield.”
KHS swung the bats well against the boys from Alaska. The Eagles led 8-2 heading into the top of the seventh inning but surrendered nine runs with one out.
“We completely lost the strike zone,” McAllister said. “The umpires, who are training to be minor league umpires, had a major league strike zone, which is different than in high school. Our guys were just missing with some pitches.”
Robinson, the fourth Kennett pitcher in the inning, ended the Ketchikan rally by recording the final two outs.
“We were down, but not rattled,” said McAllister. “We had no problem hitting and probably stole 10 bases.”
The Eagles loaded the bases and Bradford cleared them with a ground ball deep to shortstop that beat out and advanced to third on the error. Charette ended the game with an RBI single.
“It was a good win,” McAllister said. “Ketchikan is very comparable to the teams that we’ll see in Division II this season.”
Kennett faced two much larger schools on Saturday, with enrollments of over 2,000 students, in Lancaster High School from Lancaster, N.Y. at 10 a.m. and Lower Merion High School from Ardmore, Pennsylvania at 1 p.m.
“Lancaster was really good and we went head-to-head with them,” McAllister said. “We were tied 5-5, but they won it late (9-5). We didn’t win but we competed.”
Temperatures soared above 90 degrees near the tail end of the game and it only got hotter when the Eagles faced Lower Merion.
“We faced their (junior varsity),” McAllister said, “and they had a freshman left throwing 84 mph and a catcher with a pop time to second better than anyone in our division. They would probably be among the top five or six teams in Division II. We watched their varsity play later against Evanston, Ill., who brought 80 players to Florida. They play a different game than us. Both teams ran out three pitchers who throw at least 85 mph. Evanston has a kid on their JV team that already has a Division I (college scholarship) commitment as a junior.”
Kennett fell 6-4 to Lower Merion.
“It was incredibly hot by the second game,” McAllister, who kept a cooler filled with ice water and cool towels in the dugout for his troops. “We had a couple of boys who were feeling the heat.”
He added: “We walked off the field and feel we’re going to be OK this season. We learned a lot of things and found some things we need to work on but overall it was a great experience. It was a blast to play in Holman Stadium (built in 1953) where so many all-time greats had played and honed their skills.”
The Eagles are scheduled to travel to Rochester for a varsity/junior varsity scrimmage against Spaulding on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
On Saturday, April 10, they’ll head to Poland, Maine, to play a pair of five-inning games against Leavitt and the host Knights of Poland.
Kennett is scheduled to open the regular season at home on Wednesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. against Carroll County rival Kingswood. The Knights were also in Dodgertown with the Eagles and went 1-2.
