CONWAY — While much of the Mount Washington Valley was dealing with three inches of snow and rain on Saturday, the Kennett High baseball team was braving 95-degree temperatures on the historic Holman Stadium diamond in the famed Dodgertown complex the Los Angeles Dodgers called home for more than five decades in Vero Beach, Florida. And, they had an absolute blast. The Eagles went 1-2 on the trip which ran from Thursday to Sunday.

“It was awesome,” said Coach Josh McAllister. “We had a blast. On the way home we were like, how do we do this every year?” We played some really good teams and did a lot of things well.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.