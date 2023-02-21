Sophomore David Silvia skates toward the net at the Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer game, which raised money for Kennett sophomore Evan Cicero and Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, on Jan. 28 at the Ham Arena in Conway. The Eagles beat Lebanon 4-1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High ice hockey team snapped a five-game winless streak with an impressive 4-2 victory on the road over Sanborn-Epping on Saturday night.
The win lifted the Eagles to 7-8-1 and has them sitting in sixth place in the Division III standings.
“Hopefully, we’ve turned a corner with that win,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said. “I thought it was really a good team victory. It was a game we needed.”
KHS has had little to no puck luck recently, falling 4-3 in overtime at home to Pembroke-Campbell (12-4) on Feb. 11, and losing 3-2 at John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro-Deering (6-10) last Wednesday. On top of that, the hometown flock has been hit with the injury bug of late forcing several adjustments to the lineup.
“We got hit with injuries and illness at the start of the season and seemed to avoid it for much of the year, but it seems to have caught up with us,” Lane said.
The Eagles lost talented sophomore David Silvia for the season due to a broken collar bone.
“David has been such a rock for us all season,” said Lane. “When a kid works as hard as he does and is such a good teammate, you feel for him.”
Against Sanborn (6-8-2), the Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. Richie Vargus scored off a nice two-on-one build-up with Silvia, who took the breakout and slid a nice pass to Vargus, who one-timed it into the back of the net.
The boys from Conway doubled the lead early in the second period. Sam Seavey scored from Robbie Murphy and Noah Deyak, but the hosts responded with two goals 30 seconds apart to knot the contest at 2-2.
Kennett regained the lead for good late in the frame with a power-play goal from Seavey. Murphy got the puck to Deyak, who found the talented senior in the slot and he made no mistake, making it 3-2.
The Eagles, who carried the play in the third period, were rewarded for their efforts when Gabe Shaw pounced on a turnover and lit the lamp to close out the scoring.
Kennett is scheduled to close out the regular season with two home games this week. On Wednesday (5 p.m.), Hollis Brookline-Derryfield (12-4) is slated to visit Ham Arena. On Saturday (6 p.m.), the Eagles will host Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes (0-15) on senior night.
Before the puck drops on Wednesday, the Eagles will make a special presentation to Jen’s Friends. The Eagles raised a staggering $19,000 at its fourth annual Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer Game on Feb. 3, and those funds will go to benefit KHS junior Evan Cicero, a sophomore at Kennett High, is being treated for type B-Cell Lymphoma, and Jen’s Friends.
“The players alone raised $14,988,” Lane said. “We have five players raise over $1,000 each.”
Those players were Nolan Proulx, Gabe Shaw, Sam Seavey, Aiden Lane and Robbie Murphy.
On Saturday, KHS will recognize seniors Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson and Sam Seavey for their four years of commitment and dedication to the program.
