Sophomore David Silvia skates toward the net at the Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer game, which raised money for Kennett sophomore Evan Cicero and Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, on Jan. 28 at the Ham Arena in Conway. The Eagles beat Lebanon 4-1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High ice hockey team snapped a five-game winless streak with an impressive 4-2 victory on the road over Sanborn-Epping on Saturday night.

The win lifted the Eagles to 7-8-1 and has them sitting in sixth place in the Division III standings.

