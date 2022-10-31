HOLLIS — Four weeks ago, the Kennett High football team suffered a gut-wrenching 13-7 loss on the road to St. Thomas. The defeat dropped the Eagles to 3-3 on the season and meant the boys from Conway needed to win out to have a shot at the playoffs.

KHS (6-3) did exactly that and is now riding a three-game win streak into the Division II playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the eight-team field. The Eagles are scheduled to travel to Amherst to play No. 4 Souhegan (8-1) this Saturday (1 p.m.) for the first round of the playoffs.

