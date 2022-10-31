Junior quarterback Brody Nagle winds up for a long pass to junior Tyler Walcott in the second quarter at the Kennett High School senior night football game against Plymouth on Oct. 14. The Eagles beat the Bobcats 20-7. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Evan Koroski breaks away from the Bobcats defense to score the Eagles' first touchdown in the first quarter at the Kennett High School senior night football game against Plymouth on Oct. 14. The Eagles beat the Bobcats 20-7. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Evan Koroski breaks away from the Bobcats defense to score the Eagles' first touchdown in the first quarter at the Kennett High School senior night football game against Plymouth on Oct. 14. The Eagles beat the Bobcats 20-7. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
HOLLIS — Four weeks ago, the Kennett High football team suffered a gut-wrenching 13-7 loss on the road to St. Thomas. The defeat dropped the Eagles to 3-3 on the season and meant the boys from Conway needed to win out to have a shot at the playoffs.
KHS (6-3) did exactly that and is now riding a three-game win streak into the Division II playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the eight-team field. The Eagles are scheduled to travel to Amherst to play No. 4 Souhegan (8-1) this Saturday (1 p.m.) for the first round of the playoffs.
“It will be a big challenge but we’re excited to have the opportunity,” Coach Scott Stearns said by phone on Sunday. “It’s a whole new season, everyone is 0-0.”
The Sabers and Eagles did not meet during the regular season, but returnees from last year’s team will remember a 48-0 loss to Souhegan in Amherst on opening night in 2020.
“Some of the boys still have a bitter taste from last year,” Stearns said. “Souhegan is a good football team, but I think we’re a pretty good team, too.”
Members of this year’s team include seniors Sawyer Battles, Sean Carrier, Jordan Eagers, Austin Hatch, Brady Hooper, Evan Koroski, Trevor Larsen, Elijah Littlefield, Noah Nowell, Cooper Santuccio, Sam Seavey, Traevon Spurlock, Kyle Stearns and Cole Westover; juniors Brody Nagle, Tavon Porter and Tyler Walcott; and sophomores Owen Arias, Daven Bailey, Jacob Brown, Matt Burke, Ben Chick, Pat Cunio, Gavin Glencross, AJ Guida, Sawyer Hussey, Devon Jakeubec, Tristyn Jones, Leam Lettre, Brady Mchenery, Hayden Nickerson, Caleb Picanco, Gabe Shaw, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Logan Troon, Richie Vargus, Jeremy Wheeler and Greyson Witchley; and freshmen Jason Baker, Parker Brown, Ryan Chick, Brady Cummings, Eddy Daggett, Jack Ducker, Beckett Freberg, Owen Grames-Edwards, Keegan Jay, Korbin Kellabreau, Allen Noung and Owen Robertson.
Kennett closed the book on the regular season with a 35-18 victory in Hollis over Hollis-Brookline on Friday night. The Eagles dominated the contest, were able to rest some key personnel and played the junior varsity for most of the second half.
“We played well,” said Stearns.
The Eagles rushed for more than 150 yards in the win.
Evan Koroski had five carries for 34 yards and a touchdown, while also hauling in one pass for 15 yards.
Tavon Porter scored his first varsity touchdown while gaining 42 yards on six carries.
Matt Burke had four rushing attempts for 38 yards.
Brady Hooper scored his first varsity TD on one carry for 12 yards.
Tyler Walcott, the current Community College System of New Hampshire/Adrenaline Fundraising Player of the Week, scored two touchdowns on Friday with an end around for 22 yards and caught a TD pass from quarterback Brody Nagle. He caught three passes for 68 yards.
Walcott also had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown called back due to a penalty.
Nagle was 6-9 for 123 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also gained 24 yards on three carries on the ground.
Sam Seavey caught two passes for 40 yards.
Defensively, Cooper Santuccio, who “had a great game,” according to Stearns led the Eagles with nine tackles, followed by Kyle Stearns, six; Porter, five; Sawyer Hussey and Seavey, four apiece; Devin Jakubec, Koroski, Noah Nowell and Walcott, three each; Greyson Witchley, two along with a blocked punt; Hooper and Elijah Littlefield, one each.
The win lifted Kennett to 5-3 on the season and alone in third place in the East in Division II. Gilford-Belmont sits atop the East at 9-0 followed by Bow at 8-1, then KHS, 6-3; Plymouth 5-4; St. Thomas and Merrimack Valley, both 4-5; Laconia, 3-6; and Pembroke and Sanborn, each 2-7.
In the West, Pelham is the lone unbeaten at 9-0 followed by Souhegan 8-1; Hanover, 6-3; Milford, 5-4; John Stark, 4-5; Manchester West, 3-6; Hillsboro-Deering-Hopkinton, 2-7; Hollis-Brookline, 1-8; and Lebanon, 0-9.
In other first-round action on Saturday, No. 1 Belmont/Gilford hosts St. Thomas; No. 2 Pelham hosts Plymouth; and No. 3 Bow hosts Hanover.
The winner of the Kennett vs. Souhegan game will meet either Belmont/Gilford or St. Thomas in the semifinals.
“We would welcome the opportunity to play either of those teams again, but our focus now is on Souhegan,” Stearns said.
The Sabers are led by multi-talented sophomore quarterback Romy Jain, who threw six touchdowns and piled up more than 350 yards in his high school debut against Kennett last year.
“He’s good, but the key for us will be to run the football and control the clock,” said Stearns. “If we want to get to the big show, we have got to go through the best and that starts Saturday.”
