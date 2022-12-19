CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team is scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 season on the road this Wednesday (6:30 p.m.) with a trip through Pinkham Notch to play longtime rivals Berlin (2-0 in Division III).

Coach Jack Loynd returns a talented frontcourt to the hardwood this winter, but the team’s fortunes may rest on how quickly the backcourt develops. The Eagles lost three-year starting guards Nick Houghton-LaClair and Grady Livingston to graduation, leaving some big shoes to fill.

