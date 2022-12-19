CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team is scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 season on the road this Wednesday (6:30 p.m.) with a trip through Pinkham Notch to play longtime rivals Berlin (2-0 in Division III).
Coach Jack Loynd returns a talented frontcourt to the hardwood this winter, but the team’s fortunes may rest on how quickly the backcourt develops. The Eagles lost three-year starting guards Nick Houghton-LaClair and Grady Livingston to graduation, leaving some big shoes to fill.
“We not only lost Nick and Grady but also Isaiah (Mojica) and Spencer Ballou, who are all good ball handlers and allowed us to play four guards at a time,” Loynd said by phone Monday. “This is a different team. We’ve got to make some adjustments with the personnel we have.”
Last winter, KHS went 11-9 and reached the Elite Eight in Division II. No. 2 seeds Pelham outscored No. 7 Kennett 21-13 in the second quarter and that proved to be the difference in the quarterfinal matchup in Amherst wit the Pythons slithering to a 51-40 win.
Last year also saw the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association go to an abbreviated season with teams playing three games a week, leaving next to no room for practice or game prep.
“Amazingly, we made it through that season,” Loynd said.
He added: “The wins we had against Bow and (Bishop) Brady, I’ll cherish the rest of my life. We had three guys out with COVID against Bow, and they were without their coach due to COVID.”
The Eagles lost seniors Spencer Ballou, Shane Fay, Nick Houghton-LaClair (captain), Grady Livingston (captain), Isaiah Mojica (captain), Spencer Ogren and Ameer Senor to graduation last June.
There are 31 boys out for the program this winter.
Members of the varsity squad include seniors Alex Clark, Ben Dougherty, Jake Infinger and Evan Koroski; juniors Kasen Frechette, Tavon Porter and Tyler Walcott; sophomores Daven Bailey and Tristyn Jones; and freshmen Jayden Jackson, Bo Noung and Owen Robertson.
Members of the junior varsity team include junior Orion Essex; sophomores Dylan Hooper, Jones and Liam Lettre; and freshmen Jason Baker, Rylee Barnaby, Brady Cummings, Will Dzierzeski, Jayden Jackson, Keegan Jay, Bo Noung, Gregory Riley and Robertson.
Members of the freshmen squad are Aidan Barnaby, Juel Caban, Beckett Freberg, Owen Lebel, Jacob Lundrigan, Tim Sprouse, Jeffrey Tierney and Daniel Todorov.
Team captains are Clark, Dougherty and Koroski.
“They’re veterans who have played in pressure situations,” said Loynd.
Infinger gives the Eagles an aggressive defender and is being counted on to provide senior leadership.
Porter will mostly see time as a guard and is also solid on defense, while Walcott also makes the jump from the junior varsity and brings quickness to the court. Frechette will swing between varsity and JV to get plenty of playing time.
Bailey, who was one of the top freshmen in the state last year, can play any of the front-court positions but is sidelined at the moment recovering from an injury he sustained during football season.
Jones, who played JV last year, brings some solid offensive tools to the varsity squad, while freshmen Jackson, Noung and Robertson will swing between the varsity and JV.
“They’ve got energy and are athletic,” said Loynd. “Bo is our Vinnie Johnson, ‘The Microwave,’ he’s quick, aggressive and can shoot.”
Joining Loynd on the sidelines are new junior varsity coach Bo Noung, who takes over from Sedge Saunders; and assistant coaches Thomas (Boonie) Stapinski and volunteer and Nick Houghton-LaClair.
“I’ve got a great group of coaches to work with,” said Loynd. “Boonie and Nick eat and breathe basketball, and they can play. We can use them on the scout team.”
Kennett is scheduled to play its home opener on Friday when Merrimack Valley (0-1) comes to town for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
The Pride, which fell 55-47 at home in its season-opener last Wednesday, is scheduled to host Coe-Brown Northwood (1-0) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
“They’re good,” Loynd said.
Berlin has gotten off to a strong start in Division III following a pair of close wins. The Mountaineers hosted and beat Newfound (0-3) 49-40 on Dec. 13, and traveled to Alton and narrowly edged Prospect Mountain (0-3) 44-43 last Thursday.
The Mounties hosted Belmont (2-0) on Monday night. Results were not known as of press time.
“Berlin will be solid,” Loynd said. “Jessie (Arsenault) is a good coach. He gets the most out of his players. They have a phenomenal work ethic and are very disciplined. We’ve got to be ready. This will be our first game and they will have already played three games.”
He added: “We need to play hard. We’ll make mistakes but, hopefully, we’ll match (Berlin’s) intensity. The key for us this season, and every season, is to rebound, play good team defense and protect the ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.