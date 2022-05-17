CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ lacrosse team will pay tribute to former standout lacrosse defenseman and two-time team captain Michael Emanuelson, who died on Aug. 24 last year, with a pregame ceremony this Monday, May 23, at 3:45 p.m. before its match with Merrimack Valley (3-8).
“His family and friends will be making a donation to the program in his memory,” shared KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver. “We would really like to see as many former teammates and friends of Michael attend.”
Emanuelson, who grew up in Silver Lake and was also known as Bagels to his friends and family, was a 2012 graduate of Kennett. While he also played football for the Eagles, his passion and dedication were to the sport of lacrosse.
“He began his lacrosse journey in sixth grade, playing defense for the Mount Washington Valley Lacrosse Club. Michael and his teammates’ excitement for the game helped the lacrosse club become recognized as a high school team sport,” Ellen Emanuelson, Michael’s mom, shared. “He was always interested in promoting lacrosse, and his energy was contagious and inspirational in getting others to join.”
Emanuelson also played on the Warriors lacrosse travel team, where he was scouted by the Regis College (Weston, Mass.) men’s lacrosse coach, according to his mom.
“In 2016 as captain, Michael, lead his team to Regis’ first NCAA men’s varsity lacrosse championship,” she wrote. “After graduating from Regis with honors he received a full scholarship to coach and play lacrosse for Nottingham University in England. Michael was happiest when playing or coaching lacrosse. The friendships he made while doing so have lasted a lifetime and beyond.”
The current Eagles are 1-6 on the season in Division II play. Kennett hosted Oyster River-Newmarket (6-4) on Tuesday. Results were not known as of press time.
KHS is slated to travel to Manchester on Thursday (7 p.m.) to play Memorial-Manchester Central (3-8) under the lights, and will close out the week on Saturday when Pembroke (1-8) comes to town for an 10 a.m. contest.
