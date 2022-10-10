The Kennett High field hockey team is scheduled to celebrate its seniors (from left) Morgan Carr, Tessa Capozzoli, Sydney Graziano, Leah Alkalay and Remi Snowdon along with (not pictured) Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Grace Gagne before Tuesday’s final regular-season home match against Merrimack Valley at 4 p.m. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High field hockey team is scheduled to close the book on the regular season this week and hopes to finish strong in its last two matches to secure a top-three finish and earn a first-round playoff bye.
KHS extended its unbeaten run to seven games last week with a 3-0 win at home over Berlin (6-6) on Tuesday and then a 1-1 draw at Milford (1-9-2) on Wednesday. The results move the hometown flock to 9-2-1 and keep it in third place.
John Stark and Souhegan sit atop the Division II standings at 11-0-1, followed by Portsmouth (10-3), and Derryfield rounds out the top five at 9-3.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Merrimack Valley (6-5) on Tuesday (4 p.m.) at Centola Field and finish up the week in Manchester on Friday (4 p.m.) for a pivotal clash with Derryfield.
Tuesday is slated to be Senior Day for the Eagles. Kennett will honor its seniors — Leah Alkalay, Tessa Capozzoli, Morgan Carr, Grace Gagne, Sydney Graziano, Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Remi Snowdon — for their commitment and dedication to the program before the match.
This season, for every goal the Eagles score, the team is donating funds to cancer research. KHS has raised more than $400 for cancer research thus far this season.
Coach Amanda Werner's troops are also wearing different headbands to recognize different forms of cancer. On Sept. 30, they wore green to honor lymphoma cancer survivors in their game against Portsmouth (8-3), a 3-1 win. The Eagles wore pink headbands and socks on Tuesday in support of breast cancer awareness.
With 20 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 14 teams will make the tournament.
The Division II playoffs are scheduled to begin with preliminary round action on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. at the site of the higher-seeded team.
The quarterfinals would be on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. with the highest-seeded teams hosting.
The semifinals are slated to be held at Bill Ball Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5 and 7 p.m., while the finals are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at Bedford High School.
