KHS Field Hockey - seniors

The Kennett High field hockey team is scheduled to celebrate its seniors (from left) Morgan Carr, Tessa Capozzoli, Sydney Graziano, Leah Alkalay and Remi Snowdon along with (not pictured) Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Grace Gagne before Tuesday’s final regular-season home match against Merrimack Valley at 4 p.m. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High field hockey team is scheduled to close the book on the regular season this week and hopes to finish strong in its last two matches to secure a top-three finish and earn a first-round playoff bye.

KHS extended its unbeaten run to seven games last week with a 3-0 win at home over Berlin (6-6) on Tuesday and then a 1-1 draw at Milford (1-9-2) on Wednesday. The results move the hometown flock to 9-2-1 and keep it in third place.

