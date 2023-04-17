04-10-23 KHS Boys Tennis roberts
Sophomore Austin Roberts reaches for the ball at the Kennett High School boys' tennis match against Coe-Brown Northwood Academy on April 10. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High boys' tennis team rallied from being down 4-2 after the singles on Friday to sweep Windham in doubles at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Complex to win 5-4 dramatically.

The win lifted the Eagles to 2-1 on the young season in Division II play and has them riding a two-match winning streak.

