CONWAY — The Kennett High boys' tennis team rallied from being down 4-2 after the singles on Friday to sweep Windham in doubles at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Complex to win 5-4 dramatically.
The win lifted the Eagles to 2-1 on the young season in Division II play and has them riding a two-match winning streak.
Kennett opened the season losing 7-2 to Souhegan in Amherst on April 7, but rebounded nicely to top Coe-Brown Northwood Academy 5-4 at home on April 10.
Friday’s contest was a thriller.
“What a match,” Coach Jason Cicero said. “We needed to sweep doubles after we went down 2-4 in singles. The boys really played well together as they have been in each match so far.”
He added: “The game ball went to Willem (Badger, senior and team captain). He battled to a tough victory in singles (at No. 2) against a player that slowed the pace of play to an uncomfortable level for Willem. In doubles, he and Dax (Rivera, playing No. 1 doubles) went up early and held on to a strong comeback by (Windham’s No. 1 and No. 2 (Tim Wong and Gilbert Feke) to grab the 9-7 victory and seal the team victory in dramatic fashion.”
In singles, Wong beat Rivera 8-4; Badger topped Feke 8-4; Windham’s Dylan Wu beat Daven Bailey 8-3; Windham’s Gordon Chik beat Jack Heysler 8-4; Windham’s Russell Adler beat Noah Hembree 8-2; and Kennett’s Austin Roberts beat Shyan Biswas 8-2.
“Strong showing by Austin Roberts who got a necessary and dominating win at No. 6 in singles and paired with Noah Hembree (at No. 3 in doubles) for a clutch 8-8 doubles victory.”
In doubles, Rivera/Badger won 9-7; Bailey/Heysler were up 5-1 when the tandem of Wu/Chik had to retire due to a calf cramp; and Hembree/Roberts won 8-6.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Lebanon to play the state runner-up Raiders (1-0) on Wednesday (4 p.m.), and then do not play over the April break.
The Eagles are slated to host Kingswood on May 1 (4 p.m.), kicking off three matches in four days that week.
In the season opener at Souhegan, the Sabers won five of the six singles to secure the win. At No. 1, Ryan Fernandez beat Rivera 8-2; Philip Dodge beat Badger 8-4 at No. 2; Bailey topped Connor Firmin 8-2 for Kennett’s win at No. 3; Chase Kruckles beat Heysler 8-2 at No. 4; Parker Schade beat Roberts 8-2 at No 5; and Jackson Hipp beat Hembree 8-3 at No. 6.
In doubles, Fernandez/Dodge topped Rivera/Badger 8-5; Bailey/Heysler topped Kruckles/Schade 8-1; and Firmin/Keagan Beatty topped Roberts/Hembree 8-6.
Kennett used the strength of its doubles tandems to win two out of three to top Coe-Brown Northwood 5-4 at home with all three matches going down to the wire.
At No. 1, Rivera/Badger topped James Clark/Owen Perra 9-8 in a tiebreak; Badger/Heysler secured the win at No. 2 by beating Ciaran Kenyan/London Beattie 8-6; and the visiting Bears won at No. 3 with Max Heigis/Graiso Odom edging Roberts/Hembree 8-6.
The teams split the singles with Kennett’s wins coming from Badger over Perra 8-3; Bailey over Kenyon 8-6; and Hembree over Luke Melanson 8-3.
Coe-Brown’s wins came from Clark over Rivera 8-1; Beattie over Heysler 8-5; ad Heigis over Roberts 9-8 in a tiebreak.
