The Eagles cheer after a basket by junior Isabelle Brown at the Kennett High School girls basketball game against Souhegan for the first round of playoffs on March 2. The Eagles soared past the Sabers 60-22. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Catherine Chick takes a shot at the Kennett High School girls basketball game against Souhegan for the first round of playoffs on March 2. The Eagles soared past the Sabers to win 60-22. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Sam Sidoti jumps for a shot at the Kennett High School girls basketball game against Souhegan for the first round of playoffs on March 2. The Eagles soared past the Sabers to win 60-22. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Sydnie Chin takes a shot at the Kennett High School girls basketball game against Souhegan for the first round of playoffs on March 2. The Eagles soared past the Sabers to win 60-22. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Freshman Marlie Liebenow takes a free throw at the Kennett High School girls basketball game against Souhegan for the first round of playoffs on March 2. The Eagles soared past the Sabers to win 60-22. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — This one was over in a hurry. The Kennett High girls’ basketball team opened the Division II tournament with a 22-2 run that visiting Souhegan had no answer for. The No. 2 seed Eagles (18-1) cruised to a 60-22 first-round victory over the No. 15 Sabers (5-14) in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
“The girls came ready to play,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “This was a good way for us to open the playoffs.”
Kennett advances to the Elite Eight and is scheduled to host No. 7 Hollis-Brookline on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Cavaliers (14-5) hosted and beat No. 10 Oyster River (11-8) 61-38 on Wednesday.
Kennett forced 26 Souhegan turnovers which led to 30 points for the hometown flock.
“Our defense was the key,” Meader said. “If we come to play defense from the start, even if our offense starts slow, which it didn’t last night, we’re a tough team to play.”
The Eagles soared and scored early from behind the three-point arch. Kaley Goodhart, Sydnie Chin and Kaylee McLellan each opened the game by tickling the twine on three-pointers on their first shots from the field. McLellan, who had 13 points in the first quarter, knocked down three treys during a 16-0 run.
Kennett led 25-4 after the first quarter and the girls from Amherst knew there were just 24 minutes left in their season.
In the second quarter, Goodhart put the dagger in the Sabers by hitting three 3-pointers, with the last one growing the lead to 38-8 with 2:10 left in the half. KHS led 40-10 at the break.
In the third frame, senior Catherine Chick took over the scoring duties, netting the Eagles’ first eight points with two coming off a terrific no-look pass by McLellan.
Kennett led 55-18 after three quarters.
Goodhart led all scorers with 16 points; McLellan added 13; Sam Sidoti, 12; Chick, nine; Chin, seven; and Isabelle Brown, three.
The Eagles played Hollis-Brookline once during the season on the road and had to come from behind for a 50-45 on Jan. 6.
“We didn’t play very well down there until the fourth quarter,” said Meader. “We were down 12 going into the fourth and outscored them 18-2, holding them to just two free throws. I think we may have taken them a little lightly. We won’t do that on Saturday. It should be a very good game.”
Bow, 18-0, secured the No. 1 seed and earned the lone first-round bye in the tourney.
In other first-round action on Wednesday, No. 8 Pembroke (14-5) hosted and beat No. 9 Merrimack Valley (11-8) 47-39; No. 4 Hanover (15-4) hosted and beat No. 13 Bishop Brady (7-12) 51-30; No. 5 Laconia (15-4) hosted and beat No. 12 John Stark (9-10) 50-44; No. 3 Pelham (17-2) hosted and beat No. 14 Plymouth (6-13) 69-17; and No. 6 Milford (15-4) hosted and beat No. 11 Derryfield (9-10) 42-27.
The quarterfinals are slated for Saturday at the home of the highest seed. No. 1 Bow hosts No. 8 Pembroke; No. 4 Hanover hosts No. 5 Laconia; and No. 3 Pelham hosts No. 6 Milford.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 8. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday that Sanborn High School in Kingston will serve as the site for the games.
The Eagles are in the half of the bracket that will play first at 5:30 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. game to follow. If Kennett wins on Saturday it will play the winner of the Pelham versus Milford game in the semis.
Meader admits he would have liked to have seen the semifinals at a more central location in the state.
“That’s practically in Massachusetts,” he said, smiling. “If we win and Pelham wins, Pelham will have a 15-minute road trip, while we’ll have a two-hour and 45-minute bus ride.”
The finals are slated to be played at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday, March 12 at a time still yet to be determined.
