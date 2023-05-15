CONWAY — Winners of five of its last six games, the Kennett High baseball team has vaulted into seventh in the Division II standings and could be closing in on a home playoff berth with just a handful of games left in the regular season.

The Eagles won three of four contests at home last week to improve to 7-6 on the season. KHS fell 12-2 at home to rival Kingswood (7-5) to open the week on May 8, but rebounded nicely with a 9-5 win over Laconia (0-9) on Wednesday; beating a solid (6-6) John Stark team 6-3 on Friday; and scored a 13-3 five-inning mercy rule victory over Inter-Lakes (3-8 in Division III) on Saturday.

