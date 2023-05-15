CONWAY — Winners of five of its last six games, the Kennett High baseball team has vaulted into seventh in the Division II standings and could be closing in on a home playoff berth with just a handful of games left in the regular season.
The Eagles won three of four contests at home last week to improve to 7-6 on the season. KHS fell 12-2 at home to rival Kingswood (7-5) to open the week on May 8, but rebounded nicely with a 9-5 win over Laconia (0-9) on Wednesday; beating a solid (6-6) John Stark team 6-3 on Friday; and scored a 13-3 five-inning mercy rule victory over Inter-Lakes (3-8 in Division III) on Saturday.
Coach Josh McAllister’s troops were on the road at Berlin (3-9 in Division III) on Monday (results were not known as of press time.
The Eagles beat the Mountaineers 10-4 in Conway on April 19.
“Things are going well,” McAllister said by phone Monday.
Kingswood, which beat Kennett 11-6 on Opening Day on April 12 in Wolfeboro, swung the bats well in Conway to leave town with the regular season sweep.
The Eagles earned a season sweep over Laconia on Wednesday, after previously beating the Sachems 8-2 on April 18.
“This time around was a lot tighter than I expected,” said McAllister. “The Laconia boys competed really well.”
Kennett went with a bullpen game with sophomore Matt Charrette making his first start of the season on the bump. He went 3 1/3 and then Jack Robinson came on in relief to finish the game and get the win.
Tied at 5-5. the Eagles scored a run in the fifth to take the lead for good and tacked on three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth for a little breathing room.
KHS had nine hits in the win, including a season-high eight doubles.
“When we hit the ball, we crushed it,” McAllister said.
Devin Jakubec doubled to open the game and scored on a double by Robinson, who had three doubles on the day. Sam Seavey and Jakubec had two doubles apiece and Body Nagle also had a two-bagger.
“Between Devin, Jack and Sam they had seven hits, seven RBIs and six runs scored,” said McAllister smiling. “I’ll take that sort of production from the top of the order.”
McAllister was pleased with how the Eagles played against John Stark on Friday.
“That was one of our more complete games,” he said. “They’re a really good team and Dennis Pellitier is a really good coach. We hadn’t beaten them in my time as coach until Friday.”
McAllister added: “We have to beat teams like that, teams we’re close to in the standings.”
Seavey went the distance on the mound to pick up the win.
“Sam got hit a lot, they got eight hits, but he minimized the damage by living in the strike zone and forcing them to put balls in play. All three runs were unearned. They got a run in the third, fourth and fifth.”
The top of the order — Jakubec, Robinson and Seavey continued to sizzle combining for six hits. Nagle was 2-3 with three runs scored while Bridger Viger had a key RBI double late.
Saturday was shortened game due to the 10-run mercy rule after five innings, but it was close early.
“It was not as easy as it may have looked,” McAllister said. “We were tied 3-3 after they hit in the top of the fourth, but we came back with six runs in our half of the inning and were able to end it in the fifth.”
Robinson had a day to remember, going 4-4 with a home run, drove in four runs and scored four times. Seavey was 2-4 with 4 RBI.
Ramsey went the distance to pick up the win.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Penacook to play Merrimack Valley (3-9) on Wednesday (4 p.m.), and closes out the week at home against Pembroke (3-9) on Friday (4 p.m.).
“This is a big week for us,” said McAllister. “We play three teams who are behind us in the standings. We need to stay focused, do our job and take care of business.”
Before Friday’s game, the Eagles will recognize seniors Caleb Bradford, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Bridger Viger for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
