CONWAY — It’s a busy week for the Kennett High boys’ and girls’ cross-country running teams with two meets just three days apart, but Coach Bernie Livingston believes the hometown flock is up for the challenge.
The Eagles had been scheduled to race in Plymouth last Friday, but the meet was postponed to Wednesday after a case of COVID-19 was detected at Plymouth High. On Wednesday, both KHS squad were victorious in the head-to-head meet with the Bobcats. The Kennett girls won 24-38, while the boys from Conway took team honors 22-36.
“It was a beautiful sunny day,” said Livingston. “The course was in great shape, it’s pretty hilly, but it’s good. I liked it. It’s not as fast as our home course (at the Kennett Middle School) but we actually had three people run faster times in Plymouth.”
He added: “Last year, there were eight schools and 100 boys and 100 girls, but with the pandemic that’s changed a lot of things. I look at it this way, we’re just happy to be able to run and have a season.”
One of those who ran faster was junior Amy Burton, who won the 5K race for the girls. On Oct. 3, in Conway, Burton finished third overall (21:47) behind Plymouth freshman Addison England, who won the race in 20:53.
Wednesday, Burton won the race in 20:42, beating England, who was second in 21:16.
“Amy ran her best race of the year,” Livingston said. “It was her best time ever on that course. She was 1:15 faster than at Kennett. The Plymouth girl is good but Amy beat her by 34 seconds.”
Kennett sophomore Kaylee McLellan, who was second overall, was 3 seconds faster than she was in Conway, finishing in 22:11. She was followed by teammates Grace Perley, fifth, 22:36; Molly DellaValla, seventh, 24:38; Shannon Derby, who made her season-debut returning from injury, eighth, 24:38; Rylie Walker, ninth, 24:53 (9 seconds faster than at KMS); Autumn Verran, 10th, 25:49; Taylor Garland, 11th, 26:05; Grace Liebenow, 13th 26:40; Abby Desmarais, 15th, 26:53; Sierra Parsons, 16th, 27:12; Eliah Feil, 17th, 27:22; Mara Taylor, 19th, 28:03; and Maya Gove, 20th, 28:17.
For the boys, L. Ebner of Plymouth won the race in 19:00, while junior Tristen Smith was Kennett’s top finisher, placing second overall in 19:27. He was followed by senior TJ Lash, third, 19:50; sophomore Ben Biche, who was making his season debut due to injury, fourth, 20:38; Dominick Perry, sixth, 20:55; Boone Mixer-Bailey, seventh, 20:57; Logan Violette, eighth, 21:12; Adam Schmidt, 13th, 24:40; Caleb White, 14th, 25:07; and Cody Hamlin, 15th, 25:16.
Kennett is scheduled to race again this Saturday with a head-to-head meet against the Mountaineers in Berlin at 3:30 p.m. The race was pushed back from an original 10 a.m. start due to heavy morning rain being forecast.
