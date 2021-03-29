CONWAY — It took a team effort to make it through the winter sports season at Kennett High School amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That was the clear message that all of the coaches conveyed at the annual winter sports awards, held in the Loynd Auditorium at KHS on March 16.
Athletic Director Neal Weaver oversaw the presentation of the major awards.
Dr. Jack Loynd, coach of the varsity boys’ basketball team, spoke about the season.
“I think it was an accomplishment just to have a full season, to play 15 basketball games,” he said. “I would not have put the probability of that too high for those of you that remember their probability and statistics, but we did. And I think to have the opportunity to compete and to play basketball, especially the way that last season ended, just the opportunity to finish the season was great.”
Loynd presented the Karl Seidenstuecker Award to junior basketball player Nick Houghton-LaClair.
“I was pretty common to have a rigorous Sunday morning practice for an hour and a half,” Loynd said. “And he would ask me if he could go to my gym and shoot right after that. And I was exhausted from coaching. I couldn't imagine how he would have enough energy to do that, but he's worked incredibly hard in the offseason from May until the season started just hoping that you get to play.”
The Seidenstuecker Basketball Award, named in honor of the longtime and legendary Kennett basketball coach, “is awarded each year to the young man who best exemplifies the traits admired by Coach Seidenstuecker. These traits include coachability, all-around play, leadership and sportsmanship, consistently representing the team and Kennett High School in a respectful manner.”
The boys’ basketball program presented the Sut Marshall Award, given to an “Eagle who best represents Sut’s qualities,” to senior Matt Nordwick.
“I have coached this player since he was in the fifth grade actually, in the MWV Eagles AAU you kept working kept improving,” said Loynd. “And this year showed outstanding leadership and is a great leader in the school as well.”
Coach Larry Meader, of the varsity girls’ basketball team, praised Weaver and Athletic Trainer Colby Locke of Mountain Center Physical Center.
“I think a big thanks needs to go to these two guys here who kind of put everything together,” he said. “They've been doing it for the fall and for the winter. Without these two, nothing would have happened.”
The Russ Award went to senior girls' basketball player Maddie Stewart.
“There cannot be a more perfect recipient than this year’s winner,” said Meader. “As a freshman, she made an immediate impact on the team, a team that she would lead to the state championship game twice in four years. If she hadn't suffered a major knee injury her junior year that may have been three. Her commitment to her rehab and her determination to come back stronger than before brought her back ready for a standout senior season. This year's recipient was named for the Division II All-State team as a sophomore. (Sunday) she was named to this year's Division II All-State, First-Team. In addition, she was named a member of this year's Division II All-State, All-Defensive team. She’s a four-year varsity player, a three-year starter and a captain. A special player and a very special young lady.”
The girls' basketball award, also known as The Russ Award, is given in honor of longtime basketball coach and educator Bob Russell. “The award is given to the player who demonstrates pride, determination, leadership, behavior and enthusiasm in the sport of basketball.”
Coach Emily Benjamin, who was unable to attend awards night, presented the Unified Basketball Award to Jasmine Morrison, who was also unable to attend the ceremony.
“(Coach Benjamin) said this year's recipient of the unified basketball award is Jasmine Morrison for her hard work during practices and great sportsmanship during games,” said KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver. “So congratulations, Jasmine.”
Coach Michael Lane of the Kennett hockey team was next up at the podium.
“I also would like to echo what the other previous coaches have talked about,” he said. “There was a two-week period over Christmas break where I'm pretty sure I talked to Colby (Locke, the school’s athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy) and Neal more than I talked to my own family. I have them on speed dial and they were extremely supportive all season. Like Larry (Meader) said, we couldn't have done the season without them. Thank you guys very much for everything you guys did.”
Lane then presented the Jim Terry Award went to hockey senior Bryson Wrobleski.
“The Jim Terry award is given annually at the conclusion of each season to the player who demonstrated excellence, determination, discipline, leadership and sportsmanship both on and off the ice,” he said. “This year's recipient is no surprise — he'll graduate the season holding the Kennett goaltending record for minutes played in his career, shots faced and saves. He has been part of a quarterfinals team; a semifinalist; a runner-up team and a state championship team. His leadership on the ice and off the ice helped us navigate this extremely difficult senior season. Due to player numbers, we played three defensemen, this is virtually unheard of. We were able to do this, however, and do it successfully, due to his incredible ability not only to stop the puck but to play the puck out of his net. With him in the net, it was like having an extra defenseman.
“(On March 11), he had one of his best goaltending performances of his career making 40 stops in a semifinal 1-0 loss in overtime to Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield. What most people don't know is the game-winner actually went off one of our defensemen’s shin pads. It was clear they weren't going to score on him clean, and that was the only way they could win the game. He recently agreed to continue his hockey career playing for the Maine Moose. I know he's going to have a ton of success beyond Kennett High School. As a head coach, I will miss him greatly next year and for years to come. He has redefined what Kennett hockey players should be, both on and off the ice, and in doing so, he has left his mark. And in my humble opinion, he is the best goaltender that Kennett has had in the program’s history. Tonight he becomes just a second goalie in the program's 22-year history to receive this award.”
"The Jim Terry Award, named after longtime coach Jim Terry is given at the conclusion of each season to the player(s) who has demonstrated excellence in determination, discipline, leadership and sportsmanship both on and off the ice."
Lane also announced Wrobleski and sophomore Wade Volo were selected to the Division III All-State, First-Team.
Indoor track, coached by Bernie Livingston, never got the opportunity to compete in a meet due to the pandemic.
“Indoor track found out early on that they weren't going to have a season as a number of facilities didn't want to host all the teams, but you know, Coach Livingston, being the man that he is, said I still want to have practice with these athletes, if they still want to come. And, so they continued to just go to practice, even though they really knew that they had no meets or a state championship to look forward to.”
The Indoor Track Award went to senior Olivia Curry for the girls and senior Bryce Hill for the boys.
This year, I'm very pleased and proud to present the girl’s team award to Olivia Curry,” said Livingston. “I’m equally pleased and proud to present the boy’s team award to Bryce Hill.
Coach Laurel Zengilowski presented the next two awards.
“In terms of the 2020-21 ski season,” she said. “I think there were a lot of concerns early on in terms of what was going to happen. But I think out of all the teams, we were lucky enough to have the most normal season. There was no base lodge, there were no amenities like that, but, I think in general, our ski team had one of the most successful seasons that we could have ever had. And a lot of that came down to the four individuals that we're going to be recognizing tonight.”
The Eddie K. Bradley III Spirit of Skiing Award, named after longtime assistant alpine Coach Ed Bradley went to seniors Grace Ward and Bobby Graustein.
The Damon O'Neal Alpine Skiing Award went to seniors Mackenzie Carr and Skylar Sayers.
Not only are those athletes four-year members of the Kennett ski team, but they represent everything that's so phenomenal about our program,” said Coach Z. “They represent the leadership, pride, commitment to our program and drive it takes to be a state champion here at Kennett High school and in the state of New Hampshire. In terms of the Kennet High ski team, when it comes to all the teams across the state, we’re the team to beat, and for four years, these kids have committed to this program, to our school, to our community and have represented everything that is amazing about skiing for Kennett High School and our greater community.”
“The Ed Bradley Award has been given out for the last few years to recognize the athletes that are ultimately the heart of the team. Their commitment, their effort, their image, their leadership, their loyalty — everything that they provide to the Kennett ski team is what makes us who we are and makes us the successful team that we are statewide. And without further ado, I want to recognize for the EJB Spirit of Kennett Award, Grace Ward and Robbie Graustein.
“The Damon O'Neill Award has been given as by the Kennett ski team for decades in honor of Damon O'Neill, who grew up skiing in the Eastern Slope Ski Club program locally and even nationally before tragically passed away in a ski accident. The family asked Kennett High School to give an award in his honor for the athletes that represent team camaraderie, leadership, and, most importantly, ability. These last two awards go to two of the strongest members of the Kennett ski team that I've seen in quite some time. Without their commitment to the sport, their passion for the sport and their overall presence on the team, we wouldn't have been the successful team that we were in the past four years. These two are leaving very big shoes to fill. This award goes to none other than Skylar Sayers and Mackenzie Carr.
Coach Chip Henry presented the Flying Eagle Ski Jumping Award went to senior Liz Koroski.
“We had a great season, the kids that fantastic job,” Henry said. “We didn't really let the COVID drag us down at all. We had a little bit of a late start due to a lack of snow, but as soon as it came back, our athletes were out there every night practicing. And our season started off the first few weeks with Hanover taking the team title, but after competing each week, we got a little bit closer and a little bit closer. And, by the end of the season, we brought home a plaque, so that was pretty cool to watch.
“This year's recipient of the ski jumping award, it's been an honor coaching her for the last four years. Usually, when we start ski jumping here, you’re a little apprehensive and a little nervous, but after four years, I don't think she's scared of anything. Her confidence level at the Division I State Meet was just unreal. And she took the best jumps of her entire high school career when it counted, and she's our NHIAA state champion — Elizabeth Koroski.
Assistant Nordic ski coaches Scott Lajoie and Peter Donohoe presented the Broomhall Nordic Award to senior Shannon Derby.
“We also had a really great season this year,” said Lavoie. “The Nordic team has put together a lot of great seasons in a row and this year was no different. The girls coming in second; the boys coming in fourth; we have Carly Krebs earn the state skimeister award, which is the top combination, both Nordic and Alpine, so she took those top honors. We had three boys and five girls qualify for the Eastern State Championship, which is basically the Top 25 kids in the state for their age bracket.”
“Tonight's a major award goes to a female who has been just an incredibly integral member of this team since she started. She's definitely our MVP senior. In her four years, she skied for several state championships, she got the runner-up this year; she made Easterns; she's been our go-to leader for sure this year. Whenever we needed somebody to lead warm-up or lead a ski. If we needed an idea for a fun Friday, she would be the person that we would go to. She is an absolute joy to coach and going to definitely miss her and her presence on the team for years to come, Shannon Derby.”
