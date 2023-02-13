CONCORD — Fans of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team got to see just how resilient this group is last week. After falling 38-28 at home to Bow in a battle of the last undefeated teams in Division II, the Eagles proved they can overcome adversity quickly by turning in a stellar performance on Friday to beat Pembroke Academy 50-33 in Concord.

Pembroke (10-5) was coming off an 80-56 victory over Oyster River (9-6) in Durham three days earlier, but the Spartans had no answer for the defensive effort the Kennett girls turned in. Annelise Dexter, a junior, is second in Division II in scoring at 19 points per game, but Kennett senior Catherine Chick bottled her up all night.

