CONCORD — Fans of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team got to see just how resilient this group is last week. After falling 38-28 at home to Bow in a battle of the last undefeated teams in Division II, the Eagles proved they can overcome adversity quickly by turning in a stellar performance on Friday to beat Pembroke Academy 50-33 in Concord.
Pembroke (10-5) was coming off an 80-56 victory over Oyster River (9-6) in Durham three days earlier, but the Spartans had no answer for the defensive effort the Kennett girls turned in. Annelise Dexter, a junior, is second in Division II in scoring at 19 points per game, but Kennett senior Catherine Chick bottled her up all night.
“Catherine shut her down,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said. “She ended up with 11 points, but six of those came at the end of the first half when Catherine was out. Catherine frustrated the heck out of her.”
Kennett improved to 13-1 on the season and currently resides in third place in the league table behind Bow (15-0) and Pelham (14-1).
“The girls bounce back nicely after Bow,” Meader said. “They came ready to play on Friday night and were much looser, more relaxed and having fun in warmups.”
He added: “We came out and played great defense from the start. It was 9-9 about halfway through the first quarter and we went on an 11-0 run to close out the quarter.”
KHS led 20-9 after the first frame and built the lead to 14 at the half. The Eagles led by as many as 20 in the third period.
“The girls did a really nice job of running the floor,” said Meader. “We also were able to get (the Spartans) into some foul trouble. We got to the foul line 19 times. Overall, it was a good team win.”
Kaley Goodhart led all scores with a game-high 15 points, while Sam Sidoti added 10 points to go along with eight rebounds; Chick and Kaylee McLellan both has eight points and eight rebounds; Hope Elias added six points; and Sydnie Chin had three points, six assists and five rebounds.
Kennett is scheduled to host two home games this week. On Tuesday (6 p.m.), the Eagles are slated to play Coe-Brown Northwood (4-10) for the second time this season. KHS won the first encounter 71-31 in Northwood on Jan. 10.
On Friday (5 p.m.), the Green Giants of Bishop Brady (6-9) are scheduled to visit the Peter Ames Gymnasium.
“Brady has been playing much better since the start of the season,” Meader said. “They’ll be a good test for us. We have to be ready to play defense from the opening tip.”
