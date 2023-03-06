CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team led from wire-to-wire to beat Hollis-Brookline 59-43 on Sunday to advance to the Final Four in the Division II tournament. Senior Hope Elias put the Eagles in front with the first of her five three-pointers 56 seconds into the game and the hometown flock never looked back.

Kennett (19-1), the No. 2 seed, will play No. 3 Pelham (18-2) at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Sanborn High School in Kingston.

