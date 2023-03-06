The Kennett High bench cheers after senior Catherine Chick earns a free throw in the quarterfinal game against Hollis-Brookline on Sunday. The Eagles beat the Cavaliers 59-43 to advance to the Final Four. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Kaley Goodhart pushes toward the basket at the NHIAA girls basketball quarterfinals at Kennett High School on March 5. The Eagles won against Hollis-Brookline 59-43 to advance in the playoffs. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Hope Elias goes by Hollis-Brookline's Ava Kelly during Sunday's Division II quarterfinal playoff game at Kennett High. Elias had a game-high 20 points in the 59-43 win to help the Eagles to the Final Four. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team led from wire-to-wire to beat Hollis-Brookline 59-43 on Sunday to advance to the Final Four in the Division II tournament. Senior Hope Elias put the Eagles in front with the first of her five three-pointers 56 seconds into the game and the hometown flock never looked back.
Kennett (19-1), the No. 2 seed, will play No. 3 Pelham (18-2) at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Sanborn High School in Kingston.
On Sunday, the game was pushed back a day due to Winter Storm Quest, the Eagles were on a mission against No. 7 Hollis-Brookline (14-6).
The Eagles played the Cavaliers once during the regular season on the road and had to come from behind for a 50-45 on Jan. 6.
“We didn’t play very well down there until the fourth quarter,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “We were down 12 going into the fourth and outscored them 18-2, holding them to just two free throws. I think we may have taken them a little lightly.”
“We kind of had a different mindset this time around,” he added. “I think there were two keys to the win. First, our defense was really good from the get-go. Cheyenne (Colbert) is a good player and while she got 19 points, we kind of limited her. The second key was we had to out-rebound them. They out-rebounded us down there. I challenged KG (Kaley Goodhart, the team’s point guard) and she accepted the challenge. We held them to just five offensive rebounds the whole game. The first time we played them in the first three quarters they had 15-20 offensive rebounds. In the fourth quarter of that game, we held them to zero.”
Goodhart had a game-high 10 rebounds, while her backcourt mate Elias grabbed nine rebounds to go along with a game-high 20 points.
“It’s somebody different every night, which is the great thing about this team,” Meader said. “Hope really showed up and was the difference-maker for us. She was all over the place and had a phenomenal game.”
Kennett led 13-9 after the first quarter and built on its advantage in the second frame. The Eagles outscored the Cavaliers 13-4 over the final five minutes of the second quarter to open up a double-digit lead, 28-18 at the half. The spurt was keyed by a 7-0 run (Elias tickled the twine on her third trey; Sydnie Chin hit a jump shot; and Catherine Chick finished off the play of the day after two nice passes from Goodhart to Elias) and a 6-0 run (two Kaylee McLellan free throws; a Sam Sidoti layup off a nice dish from McLellan; and two Chin foul shots).
KHS grew its lead to 15 by netting the first five points to open the third quarter with a Sidoti layup and another Elias three-pointer. Elias drained her fifth and final three-pointer with 5:53 left in the period to build the lead to 36-20.
The Eagles led 41-29 after three quarters and got the advantage up to as many as 16 points in the fourth with 3:33 to play when McLellan scored on a layup.
“It was a good team win,” said Meader. “The girls came ready to play.”
Elias had 20 points to lead all scorers and pulled down nine rebounds and collected three steals in the win. Chick had 11 points and three rebounds; Sidoti had eight points and eight rebounds; Chin added eight points; McLellan has seven points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals; and Goodhart had five points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
In other quarterfinal action, No. 1 Bow (19-0) hosted and beat No. 8 Pembroke (14-6) 57-36; No. 4 Hanover (15-5) hosted but lost to No. 5 Laconia (16-4) 55-47; and No. 3 Pelham (18-2) hosted and beat No. 6 Milford (15-5) 71-31.
Bow will play Laconia in the second semi-final on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Pelham and Kennett did not meet during the regular season.
“They have probably one of the best, if not the best player, in the division in Jasmine Becotte (a junior, who averages 22 points per game),” Meader said. “They’re a pretty big team. Becotte is definitely the real deal. The key for us will be to limit her and make someone else beat us.”
He added: “We’ve got to play our game defensively and do the job on the boards again. I’m looking forward to the opportunity for our girls.”
The finals are slated to be played at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday, March 12 at a time still yet to be determined.
